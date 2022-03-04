One year of “Trini Vergara Ediciones”, the dream come true in the era of the pandemic

A year of “Trini Vergara Ediciones”, the publishing house that was born in the midst of a pandemic

Monday March 1, 2021 will remain in my memory for a long time. That day, in Argentina, Spain and Mexico, the same mechanism of distribution in bookstores of the first four books of a new publishing house was unleashed, which in the midst of a pandemic, I was founding, with a stubbornness that at times made me doubt if be committing triple insanity.

A year has passed, the ship left the port and if we consider the three trips as one, it is already staying afloat. This is how it is with a company that is born: the first goal is to achieve its balance, like a child who begins to walk. We are achieving it faster in Spain and somewhat slower in Argentina and Mexico. Things went very differently from our plan, and it took us (my big little team and me) two full years to plan, contract all the first year books, negotiate distribution deals, and ship the first books to printing.

The first good surprise was discovering that we had a best seller among those first four books: the girl they tookfrom charlie donlea, an American author who puts together incredible plots, like a craftsman of plot twists and unexpected endings. It was the best-selling book for us all year, with two reprints to keep stock. The great stumbling block was the pandemic and the forced restrictions: many bookstores were unable to open full hours, the whole year running: the month of May, for example, was a half-way month for everyone, and for us it was even more delicate.

The first titles of the publisher

And perhaps there was another surprise in the background. I had been working for the industry for 3 years, organizing the Colloquium The Future of Publishingthe Publishers School and the project women who read. Now I have returned to the arena of the market, betting and risking with a new catalog and with printed books (which we pay for long before they are sold and we collect them) and digital ones. At this time I would have imagined that we would be facing a new panorama in everything digital: more e-commercemore sale of ebooks. However, and even with the enormous increase in the habit of buying onlineand reading on digital media, which we all experience during the pandemic, books continue to be sold mostly in bookstores, above 90% and sales of ebooks remain below 10% of the total.

As if somehow, in Argentina the revolution that is already installed in other markets had not yet had an impact, even with the push of the months of bookstore closures. Here too we began to read more, as in the rest of the world, but we went to look for our books at a take away neighborhood of independent bookstores, or we receive them in delivery, or we read from libraries, or also – this is a novelty that has been growing, as in other countries – we subscribed to a reading club. But we do not massively adopt the purchase online. I believe that what is missing here is for our virtual book stores to become a daily necessity, a more normal habit for everyone. We can make some criticisms of the services, of the user experience, but there is a huge stumbling block in our large territories: the cost of shipping.

We inaugurated from the first day a shopping cart from our website. 95% of the purchases are made by readers from the interior, from towns and cities where there are hardly any bookstores. And this is immensely important: we confirm what many editors know, and in a certain way it exasperates us: there are thousands and thousands of readers throughout our interior with very poor access to books, with few bookstores, and with e-commerce services that still do not guarantee that fluidity that the user needs, and may demand.

Trini Vergara

Nor even the e book takes off as an alternative to the printed book. Digital piracy is the current reason, but we know that when the market matures and the prices are right, this leaves room for downloads from official sites. In my opinion, both buying books onlinesuch as the “right-wing” adoption of the reading of ebooksare gigantic trends that will only grow.

But we also verified something that in Argentina we must always remember, and it is our pride: we are a country of readers. And opening a publishing house in the middle of a pandemic is not crazy here. We are here to attend in our case, to a way of reading, for me the most important: reading as entertainment.

This year we will focus even more on those authors who cannot be let go. And I only give two special advances: don’t go out at nightfrom Stacy Willingham (next series with Emma Stone) and damn asphaltfrom SA Cosby (upcoming film from the producers of La La Land).

We are a small team, we do not have offices, we do international zooms every day between us, we believe in the project, and we look at the horizon with a good face. It’s not little.

