one year old child with severe burns

A child was badly burned after wet the bed equipped with a thermal blanket. The one-year-old boy had been put to sleep on a thermal blanket by his parents to keep him warm, but in his sleep he peed and wetting the device started a short circuit that overheated the blanket to the point of causing bad burns on his legs.

The little boy was rushed to the nearest children’s hospital after his stunned parents found him with burn marks. Doctors from Xi’an Children’s Hospital in China’s Shaanxi Province treated the burns and said that although serious, no other conditions or injuries were found and the child is currently in stable condition.

The mother said she forgot to put the diaper on her son and further explained that the use of the thermal blanket was due to the fact that the house does not have central heating and they feared he might suffer from the cold in his sleep. However, it is not the first case in China, especially in rural areas where it is difficult to have fully heated houses. Although they are mistakes made for a good purpose, the doctors have renewed the invitation to parents not to use electric blankets with small children and above all not to keep them on for long periods while the children are asleep.

