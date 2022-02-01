OneDrive on Mac, that’s why updating deletes files. Apple breaks the eggs and Microsoft makes the omelette.

Imagine being a user with several GB of files to keep: documents, texts, files that must always be accessible from multiple devices, synchronized and protected. The cloud was born for this, and Microsoft in the Office 365 plan puts on the plate a 1 TB OneDrive cloud disk that many users have been happily exploiting for years.

The files are in the cloud, but they are also synchronized with a folder on the computer, locally: they can be opened without a connection and, in case changes are made, these will be propagated to the version on the cloud as soon as the connection is restored.

This is a logic, which we have described in a very simplified way and which is suitable for most of the cloud services launched in recent years. Logic that though was disrupted by a recent OneDrive for Mac update.

In the United States hundreds of thousands of users are furious, and even in Italy some have made themselves heard. A former colleague of ours wrote on Facebook:

“I do not know the technical reasons that led to this decision, but how can a company to whom I pay a service take the files from MY computer, on which I had expressly said at the time to keep them locally, and delete them WITHOUT CONSENT from the MY disk to keep them only in the cloud? And if I tell him that I also want them locally, move them, WITHOUT ASKING ME, to a folder other than the one where I put them and hidden from the user? All this happened with the latest update of Microsoft OneDrive for Mac OS: within seconds all my files were deleted from the local storage and made accessible only online, where they remain unless I say FOLDER BY FOLDER or FILE BY FILE to put them back on my disk as well. Not even the option that provides for the local storage of all documents with a single indication has provided … Dear Microsoft, my files, which consist largely of MY Intellectual Property, CANNOT be deleted without my CONSENT from a device that is MY SOLE PROPERTY. But where have we arrived? Technology is fine, but here we are crazy. I don’t know if in the dozens of EULA pages that I consented to years ago, when I first adopted OneDrive (PAYING for the service through the purchase of Microsoft 365), there was my permission to make such a move. , but even if there had been, this is an unfortunate choice that will not remain without consequences. I’m hoping for a US class action, while in my small way I’m already trying to figure out how to regroup. I have always hated monopolies and unique offers trying to manage my digital documents on various platforms, with different tools. I went from Windows to Mac OS and vice versa, from iOS to Android and back, I prefer to use Gmail, Dropbox and OneDrive instead of Apple’s platform. But the more time passes, the more slowly and against my principles I am pushed to “marry” a single cause. The serious evaluation of Pages, Numbers and iCloud begins today for the first time. I know it’s a mistake, maybe I’ll regret it, but what Microsoft has done these days is totally UNACCEPTABLE. “

Let’s start with the technical reasoning: in the release note of macOS 12.3 Monterey, Apple recalls that the kernel extensions that were used by OneDrive and Dropbox to make their applications work as they always have will be eliminated in the name of security.

Not a spite, but simply another stage of a path that is leading Apple to eliminate all kernel extensions to make it more streamlined and secure. There is a perfectly integrated dedicated framework to manage cloud services.

While Dropbox has released some very confusing information on its site, Microsoft has written a very detailed post explaining in mid-January how the OneDrive user experience will be revolutionized.

To put it simply, all files that a user has ever synced from a location of their choice are moved to the folder ~/Library/CloudStorage/OneDrive-xxxx or rather, pointers are moved that do not take up space and it is up to the user to define which files he wants to make available also on the device in offline mode. This must be done folder by folder or file by file. The user has no decision-making power: the files in the cloud must be inside that folder.

According to Microsoft, the integration of Apple’s new api into OneDrive will allow the user a fully integrated user experience, with folders in the cloud that will look like physical folders but will not require space. A user with a fast connection won’t even notice that the file is in the cloud, and apps will be able to use files in the cloud as if they were local files.

At the basis of all this, however, there is a problem: a blogpost on the Internet, even if well written, is not enough to revolutionize the user experience of a user, especially a paying user, without any permission, by deleting files.

After restarting the Mac, everyone who has updated to the new version all the files they had synchronized with the Microsoft cloud were deleted from OneDrive. Not moved, but deleted, with the directory ~/Library/CloudStorage/OneDrive-xxxx which contains only and exclusively a reference, a pointer to the files: users must mark, folder by folder, those files they want to keep locally and at that point the system starts downloading them again.

Although the new system may be effective and much more optimized, an update of this type is obviously unacceptable, for a thousand reasons. The first is that an application cannot afford, as we have written, to delete a person’s files without warning, and it cannot afford to manage personal documents either.

In addition, a person who works on the move, and perhaps does not have a quality connection available, after the update it may be forced to re-download GB and GB of data from the cloud, and he is not necessarily in a position to do so. A photographer could be in serious trouble if he were to leave and discover that all his photographs are missing, simply because he updated OneDrive without reading the post that Microsoft wrote and understanding the problems associated with this change.

Added to this are the numerous workflow problems, with professionals who have had to completely review the way they work and have to start managing changes that for many could be really dangerous: for example, if you try to delete a file from the folder sync master, macOS warns that the deletion will have been permanent. A deleted file does not end up in the recycle bin and you cannot undo the action with Command + Z, as was the case when a Finder folder was synchronized: a deleted file is a deleted file. This is because macOS thinks the sync folder is external and skips the “trash” step even if the file is in a folder on disk.

The comments under Microsoft’s post speak for themselves: there are those who threaten to give up Microsoft, who have already branded this change as the worst update ever. There are those, however, who have not yet noticed anything, and will find themselves with the surprise very soon, when they decide to update. Unless you decide to stick with the current version of macOS Monterey and the current version of OneDrive.