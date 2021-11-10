OnePlus 10 has already been unveiled! Here are the first images and technical specifications

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next top-of-the-range smartphone. And the first images of the new arrive on the Net OnePlus 10that users may see on store shelves very soon. Yes, because the new top of the range of the Chinese company should arrive within the first half of next year and in all probability it will change not only its technical specifications but also its design, which from the first unofficial images could resemble what Samsung did. with his photographic “ bumper ” with Galaxy S21 Ultra.

OnePlus 10: here’s how it will be done

The renderings show the back of the smartphone: in this case the company abandons the design seen on OnePlus 9 as regards the photographic sector and switch to a large off-center squarewhich starts from the edge of the device and which seems to be made of shiny material unlike the back cover which is completely opaque.

In this case the structure of the photographic compartment consists of three different sensors even if in this case, unfortunately, their technical specifications are not yet known. In fact, the collaboration with Hasselbland that the Chinese company has tightened since last year is still clear and that therefore to put a hand to the sensors and everything that revolves around them.

There are no specifications on the characteristics of the smartphone’s camera but we know instead that OnePlus 10 will have dimensions equal to163.2mm x 73.6mm x 8.7mm. This means that it will be the same thickness as OnePlus 9, but it will be taller and slightly narrower. At the screen level it will use technologyAMOLEDand will have a diagonal of6.7 in with a resolution of1440 x 3216 pixels(526 PPI) and 120Hz refresh rate. The battery will be from5000 mAhand we will start from the variant with8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, and then move on12GB and 256GB.

No official date but the smartphone is expected to arrive in the first half of 2022, ad a hypothetical price of at least $ 1,069 or about 920, even if it is not clear to which variant this price refers and we also know that the price in dollars does not have a 1: 1 ratio with that in euro for Italy. We just have to wait but we can certainly already have an idea of ​​where OnePlus intends to go for the future.