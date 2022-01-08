OnePlus 10 Pro anticipates the trend of 2022: fish-eye on smartphones. The first shots

When there are just a few days left to launch – it will be available from 11 January in China – OnePlus 10 Pro rises once again to the headlines: after the rumors relating to the design and the release of the technical data sheet, today the news focuses on the photographic sector.

As noted by the Chinese company, everyone loves the specifications, but the most important thing in a smartphone is the experience. And the news arrived in these hours outline exactly what the photographic experience will be.

As we could see from the data released by OnePlus, the photographic sector of OnePlus 10 Pro will almost perfectly follow that of OnePlus 9 Pro: there will therefore be a 48 megapixel main sensor, a super wide 50 and an 8 megapixel telephoto. Different, however, the front camera which will be a 32MP.

Unlike last year’s model, however, the 2MP sensor dedicated to shooting images in black and white disappears. A loss that should cause little disappointment, since the effect of using this sensor was very limited.

Here comes the fish-eye. Is this the new trend of 2022?

The first novelty concerns the UltraWide sensor, and it seems to be the real hardware novelty that could set a trend in 2022. We have already seen it on the Realme flagship, we will review it now on OnePlus and we will probably also see it on the new Oppo: we are talking about the fish- eye.

The 50 megapixel sensor in front of which a 13 mm equivalent focal length lens was mounted until last year now has a 5 mm, therefore a field of view of 150 °. A decidedly wide aperture, which requires a particular lens even in photography. In the case of the smartphone there is a clear correction of the obvious deformation but the result is certainly effective.

The use of a 50 megapixel sensor allows you to take advantage of the crop of the central part to obtain a more contained ultra wide. Here are some shots.

All the other news are software: curiosity for the RAW Plus mode and the 12bit Hasselblad Pro shooting mode

Therefore, if the hardware part relating to the camera is very similar to the previous model (except for the fish-eye), it is the software part that will receive the most profound changes. The most important news is the arrival of the RAW Plus shooting mode that will allow you to obtain shots in RAW that however maintain the advanced image processing. Conceptually the RAW Plus mode will be similar to the ProRAW mode seen on Apple devices.

Furthermore, all three rear cameras will be able to shoot in Hasselblad Pro mode, which will allow for 12-bit RAW files. There is also a new manual video recording mode, called Movie Mode, which will offer complete control over ISO and shutter.

In automatic mode, the rear cameras will be able to take 10-bit photos, thanks to a mode that makes use of both Hasselblad technology and the proprietary “Billion Color Solution” technology.

Here are some photos released by OnePlus that should show the 10-bit shot with “Billion Color Solution”. We use the conditional because the company has released these photos in Jpeg, a notorious 8-bit format and therefore unsuitable for the purpose.

Open original

Open original

Open original

Open original

Open original

Here, instead, the result of the processing of a 12-bit RAW file, post produced.

Open original

Open original

As we could see a few days ago, the rest of the technical sheet does not arouse particular surprises: on board OnePlus 10 Pro there will be Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-range SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the display will be an AMOLED with LTPO technology and 120Hz refresh rate.