OnePlus 10 Pro comes out in January with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced in January. Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, announced it with a post on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo.

While its development is very likely to have started before June, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be the company’s first smartphone to show some convergence with Oppo, which acquired OnePlus in the summer.

Snapdragon Gen 1 and “already known” cameras



However, he will be one of the first to be baptized Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and, according to rumors, it should have a 6.7 “AMOLED LPTO QHD + screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an improved 32 MP front camera and positioned in a hole detached from the frame. The 12 GB RAM will be of the LPDDR5 type and 128GB or 256GB storage.

The triad of rear cameras would still have to be driven by a 48MP sensor, just as the wide angle optics would hold a 50MP sensor. The 8 MP telephoto lens with 3.3x magnification compared to the main lens would also seem to be confirmed. It is also hoped that the collaboration with Hasselblad will bring more concrete results and that it will say goodbye to the 2 MP “camera” for black and white shots.

The battery should be a canonical 5,000mAh (500mAh more than the 9 series) which it may be able to receive 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Update 21/12: fixed the mention of the telephoto lens as a novelty of OnePlus 10 Pro