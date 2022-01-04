OnePlus 10 Pro coming January 11, 2022

There are just a few days left until the official presentation of OnePlus 10 Pro, one of the most anticipated smartphones of this first part of 2022 and which will give Samsung Galaxy S22 a hard time to win the title of the most desired phone of the year.

In recent weeks there have been many rumors about the new flagship model of OnePlus and in Net several images were also published that allowed us to find out in advance what its design should be.

What do we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro

Awaiting its official launch in China, scheduled for Tuesday 11 January 2022, it is possible to summarize what should be the main features of OnePlus 10 Pro both from the point of view of the technical equipment and from the aesthetic one.

This should be hers data sheet:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD + resolution, LTPO technology and refresh rate at 120 Hz

12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128/256 GB of storage with UFS 3.1 technology

32-megapixel front camera

triple rear camera (with a 48 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 50 megapixel sensor and an 8 megapixel one)

5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 80W wired and 50W wirelessly and reverse charging

OxygenOS 12 interface based on Android 12

And here are the new images of OnePlus 10 Pro published by the Chinese manufacturer in the past few hours on the occasion of the confirmation of the date of its presentation:

In particular, these images show us two colors (black and green) and highlight the rear photographic compartment of OnePlus 10 Pro, consisting of three sensors inserted in a rectangular-shaped island and imprinted with the logo Hasselblad, a popular brand that has collaborated in the creation of this device.

We look forward to finding out when OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched globally (you will probably need to be patient for a couple of months) and in which price range it will be positioned.

Appointment on 11 January for the official presentation.