OnePlus 10 Pro is coming with 3 amazing cameras

After the presentation of Motorola Edge X30, Xiaomi 12 and Realme GT 2 Pro, which debuted with the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it seems the turn of OnePlus 10 And 10 Pro. The smartphone will launch in China in a few days but the company has already revealed all its technical specifications.









These days, in fact, OnePlus has published several Images of OnePlus 10 Pro and an almost complete technical data sheet, within which several rumors leaked in recent days are confirmed. At the moment, the detail that seems to be the most interesting concerns the main camera, which is made up of three sensors and benefits from the collaboration with Hasselblad to deliver superior photo quality. In addition to the type of each sensor and the amount of pixels, OnePlus has published some shots that test some features that have been introduced on the new smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro, as are the cameras

As the company revealed to us, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera consists of three sensors: primary, telephoto and ultra wide angle, respectively from 48, 50 and 8 megapixels. All three are inserted in a module on which the logo stands out Hasselblad, testifying to the partnership between OnePlus and the famous Swedish manufacturer of high quality photographic optics.

This configuration supports various new modes and offers the possibility of shooting very wide thanks to a wide angle that reaches 150 °. Among the features introduced, the most interesting are:

OnePlus Billion Color Solution , which allows you to capture many more colors than a normal camera, with a 25% increase in the DCI-P3 color gamut

, which allows you to capture many more colors than a normal camera, with a 25% increase in the DCI-P3 color gamut Hasselblad Pro Mode second generation, to take professional photographs in RAW + format, which facilitates editing work by exploiting greater dynamic range and reducing noise

second generation, to take professional photographs in RAW + format, which facilitates editing work by exploiting greater dynamic range and reducing noise Movie Mode, which helps video shooting professionals to adjust ISO, shutter speed, and many other settings. You can also record in LOG format to clear presets and facilitate video editing

OnePlus 10 Pro, the other specifications

OnePlus has not limited itself only to revealing the details relating to the main camera of the new top of the range, but has also published its technical specifications. OnePlus 10 Pro makes use of a display Fluid AMOLED of type LTPO 2.0 with update frequency a 120 Hz, has punch-hole design and welcomes a selfie camera from 32 megapixels.

As for memory RAM And storage space, the company has only stated that it will be LPDDR5 And UFS 3.1, without specifying the quantity. However, we could expect at least 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it’s no surprise, while the operating system is Android 12 with a proprietary graphic interface OxygenOS 12.

The battery is a unit of 5,000 mAh with fast charging SuperVOOC to 80 Watts and wireless charging AirVOOC to 50 Watts. Despite this large capacity, the dimensions seem to be in the norm: OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm.

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be presented in China on January 11. We will have to wait a little longer to see it also in Europe.