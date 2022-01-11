OnePlus 10 Pro is official! Here are Features and Prices (China) – Andrea Galeazzi

The big day for OnePlus this year came really early! We are only in January and here is already the top of the 2022 range of the company. Arrives (in China) OnePlus 10 Pro!. The news is perhaps not “wow effect” but there are, and there are practically every main aspect such as CPU, display, battery and camera.

Weight and size 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm

201 g Operating system Android 12 Storage 128 GB Display 6.7 “

1440 x 3216 pixels

Room 48 mpx f / 1.8

Front 32 mpx SOC and RAM Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)

RAM 8 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps, 5G Battery 5000 mAH

Let’s start from dimensions, just to understand what smartphone we are talking about. We find a tall device 163 mm, wide 73.9 and often 8.6. His weight and of 200.5 grams.

The display is also renewed, which is now a 6.7 ″ QHD + from 525 PPI and refresh a 120Hz but the novelty lies in being a LTPO from second gen. This means a refresh rate which, albeit always between 1 and 120Hz, will now vary on several occasions, decreasing the Hz more efficiently and saving battery.

The processor it could only be that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 4nm with GPU Adreno 730, 8 / 12GB from LPDDR5 RAM And 128 or 256GB from memory internal UFS 3.1.

Let’s move on to the sector rooms, developed for the second consecutive year with Hasselblad:

room principal 48MP f / 1.8 with Sony IMX89 sensor,

48MP f / 1.8 with Sony IMX89 sensor, room ultra-wide angle 50MP with 150 ° viewing angle and Samsung JN1 sensor,

50MP with 150 ° viewing angle and Samsung JN1 sensor, telephoto lens 8MP f / 2.4 with 32MP 3.3X optical zoom and Sony IMX615 sensor.

Hasselblad has also taken care of a Natural Color Optimization 2.0 for increasingly realistic and faithful to real colors and a Pro 2.0 mode with shooting in RAW.

On board, still being the Chinese version, there will be ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12. In Europe it should still arrive with the OxygenOS 12.

The battery is a 5000mAh that charges via cable at 80W and wirelessly at 50W.

THE prices proposed in China I’m from:

4,699 yuan for the version 8 / 128GB (650 euros),

(650 euros), 4,999 yuan for the version 8 / 256GB (691 euros),

(691 euros), 5,299 yuan for the version 12 / 256GB (733 euros).

Obviously these are prices to be considered very indicative because they are free of import taxes, VAT and all the expenses that are added to get here. By the way, no information yet regarding the timing of the availability in Europe.

