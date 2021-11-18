OnePlus 10 Pro may arrive sooner than expected

Usually OnePlus unveils its flagship smartphone line to the world towards the end of the first quarter of each year, launching the “T” variants at the end of the year.

The company has already confirmed that this year will not launch a “T” variant of the OnePlus 9 series, but a recent rumor suggests that the manufacturer may change the launch schedule for the next series OnePlus 10.

OnePlus 10 Pro could debut earlier than usual in China

The well-known informant Max Jambor shared an image highlighting what the updated launch schedule for the range would be OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to the timeline, the company would unveil the new flagship series a few months earlier than usual, however the device would debut first in the Chinese market in January or February and in other regions by March or April 2022.

Interestingly, the roadmap only mentions OnePlus 10 Pro, so OnePlus 10 may have a different schedule for its Chinese and / or global launch.

While OnePlus has yet to reveal any official information on the matter, the company may be aiming for an early launch in China to compete with the next flagship series. Samsung Galaxy S22.

Recent rumors suggest the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport an updated design, with a square camera module that slides like in the series Samsung Galaxy S21.

The device is expected with a triple rear camera developed in collaboration with Hasselblad and will likely be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, a QHD + curved display with high refresh rate, and a capacious battery with support for fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 in international markets, while the Chinese variant is expected with ColorOS 12.

On the cover: OnePlus 9 Pro

Read also: Best OnePlus smartphones: here are which to choose