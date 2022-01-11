OnePlus 10 Pro official: lots of power | China prices (but it will also come to us)

After so many rumors and previews, here it is finally OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone was officially presented in China, where it will be available for purchase starting January 13 – the good news is that it will also be released on the international market, but for now we have to be content with a vague “2022“.

The smartphone is completely new from a design point of view, especially in the glass rear body which has a new and decidedly “important” photographic module, branded once again Hasselblad. And it is the second generation of the camera created in collaboration with the historic Swedish brand that is the strong point of the device, capable of introducing some innovations to improve the user experience and, above all, the quality of the shots.