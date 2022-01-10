Tech

OnePlus 10 Pro will have a unique component

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Among the other unpublished features of OnePlus 10 Pro there is one that no leaker, so far, had reported. Perhaps because it is a marginal and somewhat hidden feature, but not useless or negligible. Far from it: for any self-respecting phone, in fact, the vibration represents an indispensable functionality to say the least.

And it is precisely the vibration one of the hallmarks of this OnePlus 10 Pro, equipped with a fully customized scooter which will return gamers a much more precise and much more perceptible feedback compared to competing smartphones.

OnePlus 10 Pro vibration motor

The system, as mentioned, has been completely customized by OnePlus. It is the brand itself that provides the first confirmations on the actual operation of this engine; a truly unique engine of its kind, which fits perfectly with the vocation of the 10 Pro strongly oriented to gaming.

In general, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s specs are all top-notch, and this engine is no exception. L’volume increase guaranteed is set at 47%. There sensitivity it even improves by 100% when you compare the 10 Pro to its predecessor. The vibration effectsfinally, they rise to 130, 70 more than those present on OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro vibration motor

In light of these data, we expect OnePlus 10 Pro will not struggle to establish itself among the most popular top of the range of 2022. Also thanks to a Hasselblad branded camera module, which apparently will also include a 50 MP fish-eye lens with 5 mm focal length and a 150 ° field of view.

As for the prices and the variants available, values ​​included in the range from 555 euros of the “base” model (8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage) to the 693 of the “top” model (12 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage) passing through i 638 of the intermediate model (8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage). These figures were obtained by converting the prices in yuan that appeared on the Chinese store into euros JD.com.

The prices of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were however much higher last year and it does not seem that the company now controlled by Oppo has aimed at saving with the new models.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless headphones with noise cancellation and autonomy up to 38h are available on Amazon for only 96.07 euros. Discover the offer by clicking here!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MediaWorld Offers “Wow Xmas Immediate Discount” December 3-8: save up to € 400

December 4, 2021

trailer of the crossover presents the skins of the ninja of the Leaf – Nerd4.life

November 16, 2021

Far Cry 6 – How is the first DLC dedicated to Vaas? | Review

November 15, 2021

OPPO Store: all about the brand’s official e-commerce

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button