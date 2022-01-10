OnePlus 10 Pro will have a unique component

Among the other unpublished features of OnePlus 10 Pro there is one that no leaker, so far, had reported. Perhaps because it is a marginal and somewhat hidden feature, but not useless or negligible. Far from it: for any self-respecting phone, in fact, the vibration represents an indispensable functionality to say the least.

And it is precisely the vibration one of the hallmarks of this OnePlus 10 Pro, equipped with a fully customized scooter which will return gamers a much more precise and much more perceptible feedback compared to competing smartphones.

The system, as mentioned, has been completely customized by OnePlus. It is the brand itself that provides the first confirmations on the actual operation of this engine; a truly unique engine of its kind, which fits perfectly with the vocation of the 10 Pro strongly oriented to gaming.

In general, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s specs are all top-notch, and this engine is no exception. L’volume increase guaranteed is set at 47%. There sensitivity it even improves by 100% when you compare the 10 Pro to its predecessor. The vibration effectsfinally, they rise to 130, 70 more than those present on OnePlus 9 Pro.

In light of these data, we expect OnePlus 10 Pro will not struggle to establish itself among the most popular top of the range of 2022. Also thanks to a Hasselblad branded camera module, which apparently will also include a 50 MP fish-eye lens with 5 mm focal length and a 150 ° field of view.

As for the prices and the variants available, values ​​included in the range from 555 euros of the “base” model (8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage) to the 693 of the “top” model (12 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage) passing through i 638 of the intermediate model (8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage). These figures were obtained by converting the prices in yuan that appeared on the Chinese store into euros JD.com.

The prices of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were however much higher last year and it does not seem that the company now controlled by Oppo has aimed at saving with the new models.