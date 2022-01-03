OnePlus 10 Pro without a doubt anymore! Here is how it is made and what its technical specifications are

The submission date ofOnePlus 10 Prois approaching: the smartphone in all probability will be announced already in January and to be precise, theJanuary 10 and not in March or April as happened in the past few years. The rumors about the device have already revealed many details, as well as a video teaser that looks like the official one and that allows you to see the smartphone in its entirety.

And if that’s not enough, here it is all the technical specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro appear on the net which will come on the market with the most powerful mobile processor, the neo Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but also a renewed photographic sector always created in collaboration with Hasselblad.

OnePlus 10 Pro: here are all the unofficial specifications

What’s special about the new OnePlus 10 Pro? It will be very powerful! Yes, because looking at the technical specifications OnePlus is not joking and leaves nothing to chance. But before looking at the technical features let’s talk about the new design because OnePlus 10 Pro it will not revolutionize on an aesthetic level but in fact the photographic sector will change and not just a little, which will be ” embedded ” in a square structure able to differentiate itself from the body by materials (it will probably be in polished aluminum) and with an inscription on display of the collaboration with Hasselblad. The rest will see a device that is increasingly thinner in its thickness, with a minimalism typical of the company and with a slim body but just as beautiful to look at.

Let’s move on to the technical specifications because here he will be the master, it is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be assisted by a quantity of RAM not yet received but which in fact will be of type LPDDR5 as well as the storage memory it will be UFS 3.1. Stereo speaker but also important battery from ben 5,000 mAh with latest generation SuperVOOC charging at 80W (very fast) and still triple camera with 50 sensors Megapixel and clearly a large display from 6.7 inch LTPO with 120Hz refresh rate.

