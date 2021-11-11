OnePlus 10 without secrets: design, specifications and price leaked
OnePlus is preparing to launch its next top-of-the-range smartphone: OnePlus 10 it should arrive within the first half of next year, but all the information about the device, including design, has leaked on the net.
The renderings show the back of the smartphone: the company therefore abandons the design seen on OnePlus 9 as regards the camera group and switch to a large off-center square and in shiny material (while the back is opaque). The OnePlus 10 cameras will be three, but unfortunately the specifics are not known.
The smartphone will have dimensions equal to 163.2mm x 73.6mm x 8.7mm (same thickness as OnePlus 9, but taller and slightly narrower), its screen will use technology AMOLED and will have dimensions of 6.7 in. The resolution of this will be equal to 1440 x 3216 pixels (526 PPI) and will have refresh rate at 120Hz. The battery will be from 5000mAh and we will start from the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, and then move on 12GB and 256GB.
Although the company has not yet announced the official launch dates, it is expected that the smartphone will arrive in the first half of 2022, with a price equal to $ 1069 (equivalent to approx € 920), although it is not clear which variant it refers to.