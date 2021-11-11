OnePlus 10 without secrets: design, specifications and price leaked

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next top-of-the-range smartphone: OnePlus 10 it should arrive within the first half of next year, but all the information about the device, including design, has leaked on the net.

The renderings show the back of the smartphone: the company therefore abandons the design seen on OnePlus 9 as regards the camera group and switch to a large off-center square and in shiny material (while the back is opaque). The OnePlus 10 cameras will be three, but unfortunately the specifics are not known.