Tech

OnePlus 6 and 6T retire: the official announcement of the company has arrived

Posted on

Bad news for all owners of OnePlus 6 and 6T. The company has decided to send the two former top of the range “retired”

The world of smartphones is constantly evolving. A recently released top of the range could already end up in disuse in a couple of years. It is the “law of the market”, which pushes both producers and consumers to move forward and to focus on increasingly advanced models in terms of design and technical specifications.

The OnePlus 6 and 6T will no longer receive system updates (Screenshot)

It is also the case with OnePlus which, via an official post, has just announced that its models 6 and 6T will no longer receive any updates. We are talking about its two top of the range launched in 2018, which for years have been able to enjoy constant support between major updates, Closed builds and Open Beta.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Is it really worth having a smartwatch? The opinion of the experts

OnePlus 6 and 6T will no longer receive updates

oneplus 6 6t 20220116 mobiles.it (1)
The official announcement from the company has arrived (screenshot)

If you own OnePlus 6 or 6T, there is bad news for you: the company will no longer release updates for the two devices in question. Launched in 2018, the two top of the range therefore stop at Android 11. Just recently there was the release of the stable version of OxygenOS 11, the latest maxi update dedicated to the models in question. OnePlus has, however, concentrated a lot in previous years and has done everything possible to make the system software as complete as possible.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> VeryMobile aims at new customers with a crazy offer: Giga, minutes and SMS for 5.99 euros

Just think of the 3 major update issued and at thirty Closed and Open Beta builds. We are talking about three years of constant updates, now more than enough considering the life cycle of smartphones. Now the ball passes into the hands of those who own one of the two devices in question. You can settle for the latest version released – even in terms of security – or switch to a model released recently.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
586
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
485
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
194
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top