OnePlus 6 and 6T retire: the official announcement of the company has arrived

Bad news for all owners of OnePlus 6 and 6T. The company has decided to send the two former top of the range “retired”

The world of smartphones is constantly evolving. A recently released top of the range could already end up in disuse in a couple of years. It is the “law of the market”, which pushes both producers and consumers to move forward and to focus on increasingly advanced models in terms of design and technical specifications.

It is also the case with OnePlus which, via an official post, has just announced that its models 6 and 6T will no longer receive any updates. We are talking about its two top of the range launched in 2018, which for years have been able to enjoy constant support between major updates, Closed builds and Open Beta.

OnePlus 6 and 6T will no longer receive updates

If you own OnePlus 6 or 6T, there is bad news for you: the company will no longer release updates for the two devices in question. Launched in 2018, the two top of the range therefore stop at Android 11. Just recently there was the release of the stable version of OxygenOS 11, the latest maxi update dedicated to the models in question. OnePlus has, however, concentrated a lot in previous years and has done everything possible to make the system software as complete as possible.

Just think of the 3 major update issued and at thirty Closed and Open Beta builds. We are talking about three years of constant updates, now more than enough considering the life cycle of smartphones. Now the ball passes into the hands of those who own one of the two devices in question. You can settle for the latest version released – even in terms of security – or switch to a model released recently.