OnePlus 8T at this price must be bought on the fly

OnePlus 8T it was one of the best 2020 flagships and, like all the tops of last year, it still has power to sell, more than enough for the vast majority of users. It is, in fact, a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the best you could ask for twelve months ago.









Twelve months during which the OnePlus 8T remained absolutely valid, but it also became much cheaper. In fact, there is no longer any trace of the launch price, equal to 599 euros, and today this “ex top“costs when a medium despite it is still great. Not only for the aforementioned Qualcomm chip, but also for everything else: the “T.“of OnePlus smartphones, in fact, are those with more advanced technical features. OnePlus 8T, for example, has an excellent screen and an equally good photographic sector. In short, in short: now that the price has collapsed OnePlus 8T is a absolute best buy.

OnePlus 8T: technical characteristics

OnePlus 8T it is a 6.5-inch device, with a display Super AMOLED HDR10 + with refresh from 120 Hz and resolution 1,080 × 2,400 pixels. Next to the processor Snapdragon 865 we find 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, so the power is not lacking at all and it will not lack even for the whole of 2022.

There camera front is a 16 MP, while the rear are three: 48 MO wide main, 16 MP ultra wide secondary, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. The flash is dual and you can record video in 4K up to 60 frames per second (or slow motion video at 240 fps in Full HD).

There is no headphone jack but the audio is stereo, and there is no lack of Bluetooth 5.1 for the latest generation wireless headphones. Finally, excellent battery: 4,500 mAh capacity, with fast charging at 65 watts.

OnePlus 8T: the Amazon offer

As mentioned, at launch the list price of OnePlus 8T was 599 euros for the 8/128 GB version. Good for the time, but today it is you pay a lot less. The device, in fact, after several months of continuous price decline, now costs as much as an average smartphone.

On Amazon, in fact, OnePlus 8T in the 8/128 GB version costs 389.99 euros (-209 euros, -35%) and is sold and shipped by Amazon.

OnePlus 8T – 6.5 inch Super AMOLED screen – Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 – 8/128 GB version