OnePlus 8T falls to a new all-time low price on Amazon

If you are looking for the right offer to buy OnePlus 8T, Amazon could have what is right for you: the Chinese manufacturer’s smartphone, in fact, is available at the lowest price ever, even compared to Black Friday.

Yes, the high-end smartphone launched by OnePlus in the second half of last year is available on Amazon at 389.99 euros, with a saving of 209 euros (equal to 35%) on what is the current list price of the device (599 euros).

OnePlus 8T in super offer on Amazon

We remind you that we are talking about a phone that, one year after its launch on the market, is still able to be respected, relying on a highly respectable technical equipment.

Equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate and animated by a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, OnePlus 8T can count on 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 internal memory, support for 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 AC / AX, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX & aptX HD, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos equalization, fingerprint recognition sensor integrated into the screen and a 4,500 mAh battery (consisting of two 2,250 mAh units) with support for fast charging at 65W.

Finally, as regards the photographic sector, OnePlus 8T can rely on a 16 megapixel (f / 2.4) Sony IMX471 front sensor and a quad rear camera, with 48 megapixel (f / 1.7) Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical stabilization, accompanied by a Sony IMX481 ultra wide angle sensor from 16 megapixel (f / 2.2), a 5 megapixel (f / 2.4) macro sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor.

If you want to take advantage of theAmazon offer, all you have to do is click on the following link:

Buy OnePlus 8T on Amazon on offer at 389.99 euros

While stocks last, the offer will end on December 20th.

