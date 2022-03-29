OnePlus 9 for 382 euros and more

If you were waiting for a good time to renew your mobile the twelfth anniversary of AliExpress is the perfect occasion for it. Only up to next april 2 You can find dozens of bargains on smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, realme, OnePlus or POCO.

Today we have compiled the 5 offers that we have found more interesting, either because they lower the price of mobiles as well known as the LITTLE F3 5G or in high-end terminals, such as the One Plus 9. We are talking about discounts that in many cases around 40% regarding the PVP and that also come with all the advantages of aliexpress square: free shipping from Spain, delivery in 5 days or less, 14-day free returns, European guarantee… You can not ask for more!

The 5 most discounted mobiles that you can buy right now in AliExpress

One Plus 9. We start with what is undoubtedly one of the best offers of this special AliExpress campaign. We talk about a high-end with all of the law that, as we could see in our analysis, offers an experience of ten. A mobile with a exceptional cameraa 65W ultra-fast charging system, an AMOLED screen of 120Hz and a careful design that will not leave you indifferent. Keep in mind that its starting price, a year ago, was €709almost 400 euros above the AliExpress offer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. Another very good bargain, although this time in the mid-rangewe find it in the Redmi Note 10 5Ga Xiaomi mobile that for only 165 euros offers a very good set of specifications. If you take advantage of the AliExpress anniversary promotion you will save 100 euros in a mobile that stands out for its autonomy, its power and the good results offered by its main camera.

realme 8i. If you lower the budget a little more you also have the realme 8i for just 135 euros. This mobile, which we analyzed half a year ago, differs from the competition due to its 120hz screenbeing the mobile cheaper that you can buy with this feature. In addition, it is surprising for its big battery and one 50 megapixel main camera. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A. In case you want to spend as little as possible on a mobileeither because you want to give it away or because it is going to be a mobile for children or a secondary device, this Redmi 9A it’s just what you need. Only costs €68.57 and has everything you could ask for basic smartphone: a good battery and a more than correct performance on a day-to-day basis.

LITTLE F3 5G. We end with the POCO F3 5G, a powerful device released this summer that is selling like hotcakes among fans of the flagship killers. It includes high-end specifications such as a Snapdragon 870 (the same processor as the OPPO Find X3 or the realme GT Master Explore Edition), an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 33W fast charge or Dolby Atmos sound, among many other extras.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!