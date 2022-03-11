OnePlus 9, realme GT Master Edition, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE… 5 discounted phones to buy right now

Do you need to renew your mobile? Beware of this medley of AliExpress bargains!

if you’re thinking about renew your mobile or in buying someone a smartphone, you will be pleased to know that AliExpress has plummeted the price of a good number of top-brand devices. In this way, we can find top mobiles like the OnePlus 9 or the realme GT Master Edition at completely ridiculous prices.

For example, in the case of the OnePlus terminal, it enjoys a discount close to 300 euroswhile the high-end of realme touches one of its lowest prices in recent months: only €255. In addition to these two smartphones, you can also get hold of devices such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, the realme 8i or the Redmi Note 10 5G, all of them with special prices and with free shipping from Spainhaving the mobile at home in less than 5 days. Let’s go with the compilation!

5 phones with discounts of up to 280 euros in AliExpress

realme GT Master Edition. Our selection begins with one of the most resounding mid-high range of realme, a device that we had the opportunity to test a few months ago and that left us with a wonderful feeling. Featuring a unique Japanese bill design and a amazing camera for its price range, this realme GT Master Edition is one 100% recommended purchase: we have an AMOLED screen with an ultra-fluid refresh rate of 120Hza Snapdragon 778G, 5G connectivity, 65W SuperDart charging (the phone recharges in just 33 minutes), a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony sensor… For 255 euros you will not find anything better.

Buy on AliExpress: realme GT Master Edition

One Plus 9. In case you have a little more budget, you can also get the OnePlus 9 at a historical minimum price of only 425 euros. Keep in mind that it is a high-end mobile whose starting price exceeded 700 euros. It includes an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a processor Snapdragon 888, premium design, Hasselblad camera with 48 (main), 50 (wide angle) and 3 megapixel (monochrome) lenses, 65W charging and 5G connectivity. Also, thanks to OxygenOS one of the most fluid and up-to-date phones you can buy right now.

Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. Another interesting option is to bet on the Redmi Note 10 5Ga best-selling beast from Xiaomi that we at Andro4all never tire of recommending, especially for its great value for money. For less than 200 euros we will have a 5G mobile with all of the law and a very good balance in all its features: camera, battery, screen and performance, everything works in favor of the user in this Redmi.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. You can also raise the budget a little more to hurry up one of the cheapest Xiaomi this year, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, a device that is surprising for its low weight and its ultra-thin thickness of only 6.8 millimeters. Elegant and powerful, it has level extras such as a Snapdragon 778Ga 64-megapixel main camera and a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

realme 8i. Finally, you also have the realme 8i, an affordable and versatile mobile that will captivate the average user, especially for its 120Hz ultra-smooth display and its triple camera with AI. It also has a huge 5000mAh battery and comes with Android 11 and a captivating finish, proving that good, beautiful and cheap things exist.

Buy on AliExpress:realme 8i

