OnePlus 9Pro, the best camera for 200 euros less

The OnePlus is a big mobile with giant features. It is one of those phones that bulk in your pocket, but due to its features, it is worth it. However, with 197g It’s not too heavy either. compared to other devices in its category, such as the iPhone 12 Pro MAX (228g) or the Samsung Galaxy S21 ULTRA (227g). It is available in 6 colors, with all standing out for their metallic hue. In addition, it has a rear curvature for a more comfortable grip.

From today April 7 to April 13, you can get him for 689.00 euros , a normal price for a middle class mobile, but not for this prodigy. It is the improved version of ONEPLUS 9, a device that. itself, it was already very powerful. Opportunities like these are worth it because there are many offers for middle-class mobiles, but few lower us 220.00 euros in one of the most coveted devices on the market.

Its 6.7″ screen is like having a small movie theater in your hand. Not only because of its dimensions, but because of its AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It may not last as long at maximum potential, since it does not have a 5000 mAh battery, but a little less, 4500 mAh, but given how it performs, this is an unimportant detail. At the sound level, it has Dolby Atmos for a clear sound.

As for the power, obviously a mobile of its benefits comes integrated with Snapdragon 888. Not only that, but its RAM is 12GB, so you won’t have any problems with any app or even demanding games with crossplay. On its software, it uses OxygenOS, which has one of the most crystalline designs of Android and allows massive customization of its menus. Oh, and it has built-in Alexa.

One of the best cameras on the market

Although the ONEPLUS 9 Pro improves on its standard version in most aspects, where we most notice the improvement is in its camera. Thanks to the collaboration with Hasselblad We enjoy the different advances. The phone has one of the best capturers, capable of capturing photos with the sharpest and most differentiated colors, or recording in 8K without problems.

Its main camera is 48MP, with an ultra wide angle of 50MP. It also stands out for integrating a monochrome sensor that automatically calibrates color. Finally, its 8-megapixel telephoto lens gives it a beastly quality. With this mobile you can forget about professional cameras.

