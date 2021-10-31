OnePlus is ahead of its time and kicks off “Black Friday”: the best offers available

Ahead of the competition, OnePlus launched the first phase of Black Friday today Saturday, October 30th. Here are some of the best deals available

The month of November – as per tradition – it is dedicated to discounts. A golden period for all those who are attentive to promotions and offers, as they will be able to buy products at bargain prices. Waiting for Black Friday, some companies have decided to anticipate the times and launch already now the first sales.

It is the case of OnePlus that, just today Saturday 30 October, kicked off the first phase of this month of promotions. Until the next one November 18, there will be some super discounts that can be used by anyone. From November 19 and up to November 30 then the second phase will take place, which will end the day after Cyber ​​Monday.

OnePlus, the best offers of its Black Friday

Get started today Saturday 30 September the first phase of the OnePlus Black Friday. Many offers already available, which mainly affect some of its flagship smartphones. By accessing the official website and applying the NOVBFDB coupon, you can take advantage of discounts not to be missed. Here are the best offers for everyone:

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: 449 euros instead of 499 euros

449 euros instead of 499 euros OnePlus Nord CE 5G: 249 euros instead of 299 euros

249 euros instead of 299 euros OnePlus 8T: 399 euros instead of 599 euros

399 euros instead of 599 euros OnePlus North: 300 euros instead of 399 euros

300 euros instead of 399 euros OnePlus 9: 549 euros instead of 699 euros

549 euros instead of 699 euros OnePlus 9 Pro: 699 euros instead of 899 euros

But that’s not all. There are in fact four other discount codes for as many initiatives. With NOVBFC100 shipments will be free for all orders over 100 euros. Using NOVBFD500 there is a 10% discount on orders over 500 euros. If you are going to spend more than 800 euros, there is NOVBDF800 with 16% less on the final price. In the end NOVBFD1000 to take advantage of 20% discount for orders over 1000 euros.