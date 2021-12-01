Tech

OnePlus launches offers for its eighth anniversary

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read

OnePlus opens December 2021 with the proposals of his eighth anniversary, which will continue throughout the month. It starts with a series of offers valid until 8 December, accompanied by some coupons that allow you to save a few extra euros.

OnePlus smartphone on offer with extra coupons

OnePlus initiatives for its anniversary start today with some interesting discounts on smartphones (and not only), but will continue with further proposals on 9, 14, 16 until reaching a climax on December 17, when “unique discounts” will be available . These are the current OnePlus offerings:

In addition, as communicated by OnePlus, some are available additional discount codes for some models:

  • DEC8YEARS700: extra 10% discount on OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 12-256 GB (until December 31st)
  • DEC8YEARS500: extra 8% discount on OnePlus 9 8 – 128 GB (until December 31st)
  • DEC8YEARSOP8T: extra discount of 50 euros on OnePlus 8T (until December 8)
  • DEC8YEARS400: extra 5% discount on OnePlus 8T (from 8 to 31 December) and until 31 December on OnePlus Nord 12-256 GB
  • DEC8YEARSNORDCE: extra discount of 20 euros on OnePlus Nord CE 5G (until December 31st)
  • DEC8YEARS200: extra 3% discount on OnePlus Nord 8 – 128 GB (until December 31st)
  • DEC8YEARS15: extra 15% discount on OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Watch

To access all the OnePlus offers of these days you can follow the link below. Let us know if you have already decided to take advantage of it.

Discover all the OnePlus offers

Read also: OnePlus Nord CE 5G review

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Apple sued the Israeli company NSO, accusing it of providing software to spy on various iPhone users

1 week ago

Fracture Tenrai event arriving today, with samurai armor – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

How is the stadium-sized asteroid that NASA wants to deflect with a science fiction mission

4 days ago

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will include an unexpected game mode

October 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button