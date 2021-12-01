OnePlus launches offers for its eighth anniversary

OnePlus opens December 2021 with the proposals of his eighth anniversary, which will continue throughout the month. It starts with a series of offers valid until 8 December, accompanied by some coupons that allow you to save a few extra euros.

OnePlus smartphone on offer with extra coupons

OnePlus initiatives for its anniversary start today with some interesting discounts on smartphones (and not only), but will continue with further proposals on 9, 14, 16 until reaching a climax on December 17, when “unique discounts” will be available . These are the current OnePlus offerings:

In addition, as communicated by OnePlus, some are available additional discount codes for some models:

DEC8YEARS700 : extra 10% discount on OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 12-256 GB (until December 31st)

: extra 10% discount on OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 12-256 GB (until December 31st) DEC8YEARS500 : extra 8% discount on OnePlus 9 8 – 128 GB (until December 31st)

: extra 8% discount on OnePlus 9 8 – 128 GB (until December 31st) DEC8YEARSOP8T : extra discount of 50 euros on OnePlus 8T (until December 8)

: extra discount of 50 euros on OnePlus 8T (until December 8) DEC8YEARS400 : extra 5% discount on OnePlus 8T (from 8 to 31 December) and until 31 December on OnePlus Nord 12-256 GB

: extra 5% discount on OnePlus 8T (from 8 to 31 December) and until 31 December on OnePlus Nord 12-256 GB DEC8YEARSNORDCE : extra discount of 20 euros on OnePlus Nord CE 5G (until December 31st)

: extra discount of 20 euros on OnePlus Nord CE 5G (until December 31st) DEC8YEARS200 : extra 3% discount on OnePlus Nord 8 – 128 GB (until December 31st)

: extra 3% discount on OnePlus Nord 8 – 128 GB (until December 31st) DEC8YEARS15: extra 15% discount on OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Watch

To access all the OnePlus offers of these days you can follow the link below. Let us know if you have already decided to take advantage of it.

Discover all the OnePlus offers

