OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man Edition lands on Amazon: it’s wonderful

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man Edition officially arrives on Amazon. A unique edition of a powerful smartphone, the combo is deadly. Available in the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, you get it for € 529 with fast and free shipping.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man Edition available on Amazon

The customized version of a terminal that has already convinced at the time of launch. A device that focuses on a panel 6.4 ″ AMOLED fluid with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the body, the Dimensity 1200 5G octa core processor, supported – for this variant – by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Energy autonomy is guaranteed by a 4500 mAh battery with 65w fast charging support.

On the back, the triple photographic compartment it has a 50MP main sensor, flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome one. The selfie camera is 32MP instead.

The themed customization does not leave you indifferent, this device is one of a kind. If you are looking for a new smartphone, but in addition to performance you are looking for something chand it is not trivial, the moment is perfect: OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man Edition you can find it for € 529 directly on Amazon. You also enjoy absolutely fast and free shipping. I remind you that the standard edition is also discounted at € 455.99.