OnePlus Nord 5G on offer on Amazon: price collapsed to a minimum

Always OnePlus is known for designing and manufacturing smartphones characterized by an exceptional quality / price ratio. The Chinese manufacturer has established itself on the world market as one of the main creators of “flagship killer”, ie smartphones with top features at significantly lower prices than those of the competition. A real “philosophy of life” that OnePlus also applies to products of other price ranges.









This is the case, for example, of the OnePlus Nord 5G, one of the most popular medium-high range smartphones of the Chinese manufacturer. Equipped with a bright OLED display with a 90 Hertz refresh rate, it has its real strength in ultra-fast 5G connectivity. A versatile device, which makes its appearance among the Amazon’s top offers today thanks to a discount that literally collapses the price. A promotion not to be missed if you are looking for a mobile phone with an excellent quality-price ratio.

OnePlus Nord 5G, data sheet and features

The OnePlus Nord 5G it is among the most interesting smartphones launched on the market by the Chinese manufacturer over the last few years. Despite a mid-range price, in fact, the Chinese mobile phone does not look bad in comparison with more “noble” models on paper. 6.44 inch Fluid AMOLED display with an update frequency of 90 Hertz, the Snapdragon 765G SoC finds space, supported by 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage space.

A respectable technical department, which allows you to carry out all daily activities without too many problems (from web browsing to work video calls) and to browse at maximum speed. The OnePlus Nord is indeed equipped with 5G connectivity and supports WiFi5, allowing you to browse and download files from the network at speeds never seen before.

In the back there is a photographic system composed of 4 photographic sensors. The main one, with a 48 megapixel resolution and f / 1.75 aperture, guarantees sharp shots and vivid colors in any light condition, while the other three sensors (8, 5 and 2 megapixel) allow you to take zoom or ultra-wide-angle photos of great quality. To feed the whole we find one 4,100 mAh battery which, thanks to OnePlus Warp fast charging, can be fully recharged in just half an hour.

OnePlus Nord on offer on Amazon: discount and price

Understanding why the OnePlus Nord 5G is thetop offer today on Amazon it’s not that difficult. The 32% discount in fact, it drops the price to the lowest point ever on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform. The OnePlus Nord 5G costs € 339.90, exactly one third compared to the list price (savings of € 159.10). In addition, Prime users who have added a credit card as a payment method can take advantage of the payment in 5 interest-free installments and without preliminary investigation fees (€ 67.98 per month for five months). Alternatively, you can use the Cofidis “Buy now and pay in installments” service, which allows you to further defer the payment.

