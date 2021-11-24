OneRepublic, first concert paid in Bitcoin

Last week the band OneRepublic she performed in a concert just outside Vienna, at Haydn Hall. The peculiarity of the event was that of payment made only in Bitcoin.

The artists handled the transactions themselves using the peer-to-peer app Strike.

Bitcoin and music hand in hand

The frontman Ryan Tedder has always been a technology enthusiast and in this case he was the forerunner for the first event fully paid in cryptocurrencies.

Tedder has been trying for some time to get the message across among artists about the innovative ways of creating links between the crypto world and music. Music and technology must go hand in hand, this is his invitation.

OneRepublic, frontman Tedder’s passion for Bitcoin and NFT

The Viennese concert sold out in no time. The same Tedder has made it known that he will perform for another show in December and always will be paid only in Bitcoin.

It is not only the world of cryptocurrencies that fascinates the band’s frontman, but as many know, from a previous collaboration with the Swiss artist Graffitipop Bustart (well-known European graffiti author) has created his own personal collection of NFT entitled “Cartoon Collection Series One “.

The idea came to him, and he shared it, thinking of his happiness as a child when he watched cartoons in the morning before going to school. OneRepublic have won many awards and sold nearly 500 million records worldwide. There are several interviews released by Tedder about his passion for the metaverse and for Non Fungible Token (NFT).

The future of music in the name of technology

After the concert, OneRepublic frontman said:

“My band and I are so happy to be a part of something that we believe is, without a doubt, the future of how payments are made for unlimited amounts of goods, shows, services, purchases, music, etc. Worldwide. Whether it’s artists using NFT to fund albums with their fans or bands paid for gigs in crypto, music and technology go hand in hand. With that in mind, it made sense for us to take the logical first step in this regard. I also have another private gig in December and for which I intend to get paid in Bitcoin. “

The world of music adds to the other dimensions of entertainment and art that have long understood the importance of being tied to this new concept of vision. The metaverse and new technologies will be the future of communication and artistic expression.