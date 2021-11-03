Onestini Gianmarco collapses, bursts into tears live on TV in Spain

Gianmarco Onestini was a guest of Secret Story, the program in which his brother is participating, Luca Onestini.

During the broadcast, however, something went wrong. The former gieffino in fact he burst into tears – for someone he had a real emotional breakdown – when they asked him what he thought of the discussion that took place between Cristina Porta And Adara Molinero, deciding to even leave the studio. The conductor Carlos Sobera, had in fact simply approached Honesty to ask him for his opinion on the clash that just took place between the two women. Gianmarco he replied curtly without thinking too much: “I have nothing to say”.

An answer seemed strange to insiders and the public, supported even more by the sudden exit of the younger brother of Luca, from the studio.





Probably the boy was shocked because during the course of the evening they made a surprise ad Adara Molinero, certainly much appreciated by the latter. In fact, to find her, there was the new boyfriend – Rodri Fuertes – with whom at the time, the young girl had cheated on her own Gianmarco.

Once back in the studio, in fact, the former gieffino thundered:

We forget that I am a person who has feelings. I have my weaknesses, I'm not made of cardboard and there are times when I feel bad and that's why I'm no less than anyone.




