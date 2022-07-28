Online calculator tells you if you are middle, upper or lower class

Is online calculator from the research center Pew Research Center, it measures income and tells you if you are middle, upper or lower class. Despite using data from 2018, the calculator is still quite effective to date.

How does it work? Measure income and make calculations based on the state you live in, the metro area, your household income, and the number of people living in your household.

In this way, the calculator compares your income with that of other people in your same area. It then compares you to other adult individuals in the United States and finally compares you to similar adults based on your education, age, ethnicity, and marital status.

The report was released in July 2020, and highlights that roughly half of US adults (52%) lived in middle-income households in 2018, according to new analysis of government data from the Pew Research Center. About three in ten (29%) were in low-income households and 19% were in high-income households.

To perform the calculation enter here: CLICK HERE

According to this study, low-income adults, already under significant financial pressure, have been especially vulnerable to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted from April 29 to May 5, 2020. The survey found that 36% of low-income adults and 28% of middle-income adults said they had lost their job or received a pay cut due to the coronavirus outbreak, compared to 22% of high-income adults.