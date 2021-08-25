Online casino: let’s find out where it is possible to use Ethereum

Among the numerous cryptocurrencies available today Ethereum it is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and used after Bitcoin, as it is both a digital currency (ETH) and a blockchain network for the management of smart contracts.

The advanced and reliable technology of Ethereum, also recently protagonist of the important London update, is now used by many companies, with the latest announcement made by Microsoft which has communicated that it will develop anti-piracy activity using the Ethereum blockchain.

The spread of cryptocurrencies is closely linked to the increase in companies that accept payments and transactions with crypto tokens, a growth that is also affecting the world of online gambling. The one between digital currencies and virtual casinos may seem a completely natural combination, yet it is not easy to integrate this option by the play platforms for remote play, as the technical and regulatory challenges are truly complex.

There are currently no ADM / AAMS online casinos offering this service, at least not directly. In fact, almost all concessionary operators of the Customs and Monopoly Agency, or in possession of one public license, allow you to top up your account through credit cards and platforms such as PayPal, Skrill and Neteller.

At the moment PayPal allows you to carry out transactions with cryptocurrencies only in the United States, while both with Neteller that with Skrill it is possible to buy and sell digital coins and use them as a balance to spend online.

Online gambling platforms that accept Ethereum

As we have indicated, there are still a few authorized platforms that allow you to deposit with cryptocurrencies such as ETH and to find out which casinos accept Ethereum nowadays just consult the appropriate guide proposed on the portal Finaria.it.

The online gambling websites that allow you to fund the account with Ethereum, a trend that is certainly on the rise after the boom in cryptocurrencies in the last year.

Of course, it is essential to always carry out accurate checks before opening an online gaming account, checking the licenses of the company operating the platform to make sure it is an authorized company. Furthermore, it is necessary to carefully evaluate the reviews of experts and users, carefully analyzing the opinions available onlineAnd to understand if the site is safe and reliable. As in other sectors there is always the risk of a scam, for this reason it is essential to be prudent and always carry out scrupulous checks.

Likewise, you have to play responsibly and avoid any kind of excessive behavior, maintaining optimal emotion management even when using funds for deposits such as Ethereum or other crypto tokens such as Ripple and Bitcoin. A digital casino should always provide useful tools for the contrast of ludopathy, such as limits for winnings and wagers, features for self-exclusion and dedicated support in case of problems, aspects to be carefully considered in these circumstances.

The best Ethereum wallets to transact with ETH

To use Ethereum for the purpose of making transactions, that is, to spend ETH to purchase products and services or to make deposits to an online casino account, it is necessary to have a crypto wallet. It is a physical or virtual wallet for the deposit of digital coins, in which to keep private cryptographic codes for access to the blockchain network and validation of operations, without which it is impossible to finalize any transaction with cryptocurrencies.

Among the best hardware wallets there is undoubtedly the famous Ledger Nano S, a USB stick with support for over 1,000 crypto tokens including Ethereum, a light and secure device to manage all digital currencies efficiently.

Alternatively, you can opt for MyEtherWallet, considered the most famous ETH wallet in the world, an online wallet based on an open source project with which to carry out any type of operation with Ethereum, a program accessible from the web and compatible with numerous hardware and digital wallets.

At the moment even giants like Visa, MasterCard and PayPal are working to offer cryptocurrency services to their customers, so it may soon be even easier to use Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to make payments and transactions securely, cheaply and instantly.

For now, the presence of ETH in the world of online casinos is still limited, however the diffusion of crypto technologies it is also increasingly widespread in digital gambling, a phenomenon that could soon become a reality also in the Italian remote gaming panorama.