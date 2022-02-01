Online data on 11 million stars – Space & Astronomy

An unprecedented database for astronomy has been created, with information relating to over 11 million stars of the Milky Way: called SoS (Survey of Surveys), it makes the measurements of all the main public spectroscopic observational campaigns available to the international scientific community. The Italian-led project sees researchers from the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf) and the Italian Space Agency (Asi) at the forefront.

The group, led by Maria Tsantaki of INAF of Florence, used as a reference the catalog of the Gaia mission of the European Space Agency (ESA), with almost two billion stars in its assets, and therefore with many stars in common with each of the various surveys to be included in the general catalog. “The available data will allow us to better characterize the stars hosting planets, in order to better determine their properties such as mass, radius and therefore density, distinguishing for example the terrestrial planets from the gaseous ones”, explains Tsantaki.



Map of the 11 million stars cataloged so far in the Survey of Surveys (source: Tsantaki et al., 2022)

Astronomical surveys generally include different types of stars and use various tools to obtain measurements that are analyzed with different methods and finally presented in catalogs with different formats and contents. Until now, there was therefore no uniform reference catalog for spectroscopic measurements. Through the recalibration of all the large surveys (Apogee, Rave, Galah, Ges, Lamost) on a single reference scale, the largest catalog of radial speeds existing at the moment was created, with data of over 11 million stars.

“The data of the Survey of Surveys will be hosted and made available through GaiaPortal, the reference portal of the Italian community for accessing the data of the Gaia mission”, explains Silvia Marinoni, Inaf technologist at Ssdc. The publication of the catalog takes place with a first stellar parameter, the radial velocity: later other parameters will be added and above all the detailed chemical information, useful data to study how the Milky Way was formed and evolved and to better characterize the stars that host it. planets.