Online doctor apps, medicine available 24 hours a day | Health | Magazine

Not only health insurance companies improved their app interfaces and increased their number of visitors, but also other start-up they skyrocketed in the number of downloads and usage of their apps.

One of those from Mediquo, a venture that was born in Barcelona in 2017, and that recently arrived in Ecuador, with the participation of local doctors.

The company has more than 2,000 active doctors, with 10,000 professionals who have downloaded the application. Although the system was born as a system to make life easier for patients, its creators realized that doctors needed an order system for their consultations.

Guillem Serra, one of the doctors who devised Mediquo. Photo: Taken from the website.

One of the creators, Dr. Guillem Serra, explains in an interview with The country, who realized that many colleagues used WhatsApp or video calls to chat with their patients, informally. But that nothing encompassed in a global way the needs of doctors and their consultants.

In this section of the application, which has been in operation since 2020, doctors have access to chat, video call and payment system, in addition to being able to send electronic prescriptions. There is material for them to learn to retain patients, calendars, webinar, among others. Based on a 2021 figure, there were 4,000 queries per day on the Pro version of Mediquo.

The patients

For their part, patients can access doctors from more than ten specialties. The main ones are:

General medicine

Pediatrics

Gynecology

Cardiology

Psychology

Psychiatry

Nutrition

Sports medicine

Personal training

Ophthalmology

Matron

vet

There are local doctors in the countries where the app works, because in places like Ecuador it is necessary that many recipes are sold with a local medical prescription.

In our country there are currently seven doctors in general medicine and other specialties.

“The goal is to give fast and truthful answers to patients, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” says Gisella Galati, general manager of Mediquo. She explains that the interface is very easy to use: a specialist is sought and if his button is green, he will respond immediately, otherwise he has a period of one day to respond.

Having doctors 24/7 is a great help in times of need. In addition, it helps people with little mobility.

Part of the idea of ​​this enterprise is to create community. People like to keep up with the progress of their diseases or to improve their lifestyle. There are thematic health groups in which paying the monthly subscription, the subscriber can participate. For example, there are workshops on healthy eating, maternity, physical training, male fertility, infant nutrition, contraceptives, etc.

Mediquo currently has over 40,000 monthly active users and 1.2 million registered users.

The most consulted

When Mediquo started operating, the most consulted doctors were general medicine, gynecology and pediatrics. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in medical appointments for psychology and psychiatry was seven times normal and the workforce of these professionals had to increase.

According to a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet, It is estimated that the other pandemic, that of mental health, increased these disorders by 129 million cases during 2020, which represents a growth of 25%.

The research indicates that countries with higher infection rates and more restrictions presented higher figures. These include Ecuador, as well as Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina in the Latin American zone.

The use of the application

To access the benefits of the application personally, you must follow these steps:

download the application

Create a profile

Some information is free, but the subscription cost is $5.99 for a one-time 24-hour payment, $10.99 for monthly payment, and $35.99 (equals $2.92 per month) for annual access to the staff of doctors. Paid consultations are unlimited.

The application can also be used in a desktop version. There are sections for doctors and for patients. Photo: Screenshot of the website.

Mediquo also has collaborations with other companies. In Ecuador, for example, it has an agreement with Salud (users of the Oncocare and Respaldo Total products), for 24/7 access to telemedicine in the insurance’s own applications.

Fact

According to app statistics, 70% of queries are resolved via chat, although sometimes it is necessary to move to a video or live consultation.

