Online forms for 2022 declarations. Space for the Superbonus – Economy

Both the new version for the 2022 tax return for individuals and the updated versions for non-commercial entities, partnerships, joint stock companies, IRAP and global national consolidation are available from the Revenue website.

Among the novelties of this year, in addition to the Superbonus at 110%, in the Personal Income model there is also the music bonus and the tax credit for the purchase with VAT of the first home for the under 36, while in the models for Society of individuals, corporations and non-commercial entities, the possibility of deducting more quickly the higher value attributed to “intangible” assets as well as the new innovative ACE regulation.

The new model, to be submitted electronically by November 30, – explains the Revenue Agency – takes into account the new provisions introduced for the 2021 tax year. further deduction in favor of Superbonus employees, from the new “music bonus” for expenses relating to music schools, conservatories and choirs to the tax credit for the installation of filtering systems and water quality improvement.

Space also for the tax credit for the purchase with VAT of the first home, dedicated to the under 36 and to the increases for the deductions regarding veterinary expenses and mobile bonuses incurred in 2021. In addition, among the tax credits, included in the framework CR, space for new codes to benefit from bonuses for the costs of sanitizing non-hotel facilities and for the purchase of protective devices and those for water purifiers and for reducing the consumption of plastic containers. And again, the prospectus for the application of the ACE regulations is integrated in the company frameworks, to allow the calculation of the so-called “innovative ACE”, and the innovations regarding the “Patent box” are incorporated with the increase of 110% of the research and development costs incurred in relation to software, industrial patents, designs and models that are used in your business.