Online forms for tax returns 2022

Online models for tax returns 2022. Present the relative instructions that natural persons, companies and non-commercial entities will use in the next tax return season, for the 2021 tax period. Income 2022 version for individuals, and those updated for non-commercial entities, partnerships, joint stock companies, IRAP and national consolidated worldwide. The new models were approved with the measures signed today by the director of the Revenue Agency.

Among the novelties of this year, in addition to the Superbonus at 110%, in the Personal Income model there is also the music bonus and the tax credit for the purchase with VAT of the first home for the under 36, while in the models for Society of individuals, corporations and non-commercial entities, the possibility of deducting more quickly the higher value attributed to “intangible” assets as well as the new regulation of the innovative Ace enters.

The new model, to be submitted electronically by 30 November, in fact, takes into account the new provisions introduced for the tax year 2021. In particular, it ranges from the adjustments of the supplementary treatment and the further deduction in favor of employees to the Superbonus, from the new “music bonus” for related expenses to music schools, conservatories and choirs for a tax credit for the installation of filtering systems and water quality improvement. There is also space for the tax credit for the purchase of a first home with VAT, dedicated to under 36s and increases for deductions for veterinary expenses and mobile bonuses incurred in 2021.

Furthermore, among the tax credits, included in the CR part, there is space for the new codes to benefit from the bonuses for the costs of sanitizing non-hotel facilities and for the purchase of protective devices and those for water purifiers and for reducing the consumption of plastic containers. And again, the prospectus for the application of the Ace discipline to allow the calculation of the so-called “Innovative Ace”, and the innovations regarding the “Patent box” are incorporated with the 110% increase in research and development costs incurred in relation to software, industrial patents, designs and models that are used in your business.

Patent box discipline

The income tax models for entities and companies also take into account the changes for the 2021 tax year. determination of business income and value of production for IRAP purposes, the 110% increase in research and development costs incurred in relation to software protected by copyright, industrial patents, designs and models used in carrying out one’s business activity .

In order to take advantage of it, a review of the prospectus for the exercise of the option was also envisaged, adds the note from the Revenue Agency, as well as in part RS, a section for indicating the data relating to the option and monitoring the data. profits relating to the assets covered by the “Patent box”. A new section XXIV of part RQ has been prepared for subjects who intend to deduct more quickly the greater value attributed to intangible assets, by paying a substitute tax for income taxes and IRAP and any additional taxes.

Ace discipline

Finally, the prospectus for the application of the so-called Ace discipline was integrated to allow the calculation of the new concession “Innovative Ace” which makes it possible to determine the subsidy by applying a rate of 15 percent to the increase in equity capital in 2021 and to manage its alternative use in the form of a tax credit.

The tax credits established in 2021 have been included in the RU framework, including: