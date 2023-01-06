Online games? These recommendations can prevent identity theft

If you, your children, a relative or acquaintance use games with internet connection It is recommended that they take precautions, as they may be victims of identity theft.

According to the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), games that use internet connectivity to deliver more immersive and interactive experiences may record the user dataand then covertly send them to third parties.

Through a statement, they indicated that this season it is common for girls, boys and adolescents to receive as a gift, buy, or access online video games, applications or toys connected to the Internet, in which for their service or operation personal data is requested.

The INAI warned that without adequate adult supervision, girls, boys and adolescents can create profiles with the data collected during online games such as age, tastes, interests, location and photographswhich puts them at risk of interacting with strangers anywhere in the world, who under deception can obtain information that compromises their security and even their integrity.

“Gaming sites are hotbeds for attackers looking for victims. Many sites use instant messages or email so that players can communicate, but within these chat systems there can be danger, as people disguised as game administrators often propagate malicious programs or share the password of users, threatening them with blocking or banners,” the INAI pointed out.

Therefore, the autonomous body makes the following recommendations:

1.- Before acquiring or giving away a game that connects to the Internet, it is advisable to review the information and opinions regarding said device or program.

2.- Read the privacy policy before using it.

3.- Identify what personal data will be used, what use will be given to them and know if they will be shared with third parties.

4.- Verify the way in which consent is requested and provided for the use of personal data on the devices.

5.- Review the security measures of the device or toy to protect the personal data that is used, for example, the encryption of information, mechanisms for parental supervision, and/or secure connections for the exchange of information.

6.- Identify if the device or game connects with any application; if so, verify how the connection and the data exchanged during its use are made and protected.

7.- Protect identity, that is, use a nickname and never put your real name or address.

8.- Use secure passwords, which are complicated and unique for each site. If user data is compromised on a gaming site, attackers will not be able to access personal information.

9.- Avoid clicking on any links or attachments sent by strangers, as they could be malicious. Chat should be limited to close friends only.

10.- Use only official video game discussion sites and channels.

11.- Frequently update the antivirus on any device.

12.- Identify the person in charge before whom the ARCO rights (Access, Rectification, Cancellation and Opposition) of the personal data provided can be exercised.

13.- Turn off the toy when it is not being used to prevent it from continuing to collect data.

In case of being a victim of identity theft, you can visit the INAI #IdentidadSegura microsite where there is information to know what to do and who to turn to. If any improper treatment of personal data is detected, it can be reported to the INAI by email to: [email protected]either [email protected].

You can also visit https://www.datospersonales.org.mx/ the microsite with knowledge and skills for the protection of personal data dedicated to teachers https://micrositios.inai.org.mx/marcocompetencias/?page_id=337 and the INAI website, https://home.inai.org.mx/

