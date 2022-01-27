online guides with checklists for accountants

Restructuring bonus, eco-bonus and sismabonus, they are online guides with the related checklists on the steps to be followed for the issuance of the compliance visa in relation to facilitated building interventions.

The documents, published on January 26, 2022, are downloadable from the Foundation website national team of chartered accountants and accounting experts.

The guides edited by FNC and CNDCEC intend to provide practical tools to support professionals in their work.

The download of the editable version, possible from the area reserved for accountants, allows you to adapt these documents to the needs of the professional.

The tools are designed in the light of new regulations intervened on the matter, in particular those of the Budget Law 2022 which extended the right to opt for the assignment of credit and for the discount on the invoice also for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The extension of thecompliance visa requirement was initially provided for by the anti-fraud decree, starting last November 12, 2021.

The measure with the aim of stemming potential abuses was then merged into the text of the latest economic and financial maneuver.

For the ordinary building allowances, which include the eco-bonus, the seismabonus and the restructuring bonus, it is mandatory to acquire the compliance visa andasseveration of the appropriateness of the expenses incurred.

This obligation was already envisaged for the interventions envisaged by the superbonus 110 per cent.

On the other hand, interventions that fall within the scope of thefree building and those of amount not exceeding 10,000 euros.

Restructuring bonus, eco-bonus and seismabonus: clarifications on the checklists of accountants

For the use of guides some clarifications are provided, in particular on the obligation of compliance visa And sworn statement.

For expenses related to eligible interventions that fall within building deductions different from that of the 110 percent superbonus, the news published by the CNDCEC underlines that:

“The visa and certification requirement was also provided for in the event of the transfer of the residual installments not benefited from the deductions referring to the expenses incurred in 2020, the transfer agreement of which was finalized starting from 12 November 2021.”

Furthermore, the instruments made available cannot be regarded as exhaustive lists of every check that must be carried out.

There remain general support tools for the professional work.

Among the preliminary tasks of the latter there is also the verification of the conformity of the data relating to the documentation certifying i conditions for the right to deduct.

Such verify it is necessary for the purpose of affixing the compliance visa.

The guides, published on the website of the National Foundation of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts, are below downloadable:

