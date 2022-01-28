Online piracy, 3.7 billion views and illegal downloads – Tlc

Online piracy continues to be active and financially harmful, as the latest blitz of the GDF in Italy showed just yesterday. According to the latest report from technology company Akamai, global demand for pirated products reached 3.7 billion views and illegal downloads worldwide between January and September 2021. 61.5% of users visited piracy sites via direct access and 28.6% actively searched for them.

The main pirated sectors – according to the research – were television (64 billion total visits), publishing (30 billion total visits), films (14.5 billion total visits), music (10.8 billions of total visits) and software, which includes video games and modern PC software (8.9 billion total visits). Globally, the United States was the first of five countries where visits to pirate websites originate (13.5 billion), followed by Russia (7.2 billion), India (6.5 billion), China (5.9 billion) and Brazil (4.5 billion).

“The battle against piracy is a constant struggle – explains Steve Ragan, Security Researcher at Akamai and author of the report – Although content developers are increasingly strengthening their defenses, criminals in turn are adapting their methods of accessing protected content. The impact of piracy – he adds – goes far beyond the theft of films and other content. The real cost is hidden behind the scenes and is causing the loss of livelihoods of those involved in the creation of TV series and films, books. and software that we all consume “.