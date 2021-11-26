Online sales, it is indirect electronic commerce also with an appointed agent

Online selling, even if the sale of the asset takes place through an appointed agent is considered indirect electronic commerce.

The Revenue Agency clarifies this in the response to question number 793 of 25 November 2021.

The selling company does not have theobligation to document the fees by invoice, if the buyer does not request it.

The same is also not obliged to carry out the telematic transmission of the fees.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 793 of 25 November 2021 Interpello article 11, paragraph 1, letter a), law n.212 of 27 July 2000 – Sale of goods through sales agents.

The starting point for the clarifications comes once again from a concrete case presented by the instant, a company established in Italy that operates in the production, distribution and sale, mainly online, of cosmetics, food, etc.

In one of the sales cases presented, the final consumer makes use of an intermediary to buy goods, not being able to buy them himself.

The person in charge receives theorder of goods and advance payment and place the order through the reserved area.

The company then ships the goods directly to the final consumer, issuing a receipt and a transport document.

The instant company asks if the hypothesis, and two other hypotheses presented, can be qualified as indirect electronic commerce and therefore comparable to mail order sales who do not have the certification obligation, based on the provisions of article 2 of Presidential Decree no. 696/1996.

The Revenue Agency provides the necessary clarifications by referring to previous practice documents.

Online sales, the relationship is between the seller and the final consumer

In the first instance theRevenue Agency refers to resolution no. 274 / E of 5 November 2009 which provides clarifications on indirect electronic commerce.

The practice document specifies that:

“The commercial transaction takes place electronically but the customer receives the physical delivery of the goods at home according to traditional channels, ie by carrier or forwarder. In other words, the stipulation and completion of the sales contract take place online, as is the payment of the consideration, while the delivery of the goods takes place “physically”, that is, by ordinary means. “

With regard to the obligations of electronic storage and electronic transmission of payments, which have a general effect starting from 1 January 2020, the non-applicability to electronic commerce hypotheses.

In this regard, the Revenue Agency clarifies that:

the sales operation […] that the applicant intends to carry out can be configured as “indirect electronic commerce”, given that the ordering phases, payment of the goods to be purchased and, therefore, stipulation of the sales contract, are entirely managed electronically via an app or website, while the relative physical delivery of goods takes place using traditional methods. It derives from this‘exemption from the certification obligation, including telematic, of the fees […], without prejudice to the right to comply pursuant to article 1, paragraph 3 of the aforementioned decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance of 10 May 2019, which establishes “

In conclusion, the Financial Administration explains that fall within e-commerce indirect the cases presented.

In particular, it is emphasized that:

all the hypotheses of sale presented by the applicant, in which the relationship is established between the transferor and the Italian consumer transferee ;

; the purchase takes place through the applicant’s website, using traceable payment tools, while the physical delivery of the goods takes place subsequently at the address indicated by the purchaser and is handled by the carrier.

The applicant is not required to document the related fees nor by invoice nor pursuant to article 2 of Legislative Decree no. 127 of 2015.