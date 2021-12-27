Online scams, do not open the fake Italian post office sms: the message

The wave of online scams linked to the current account of millions of Italians continues undaunted. Maximum attention always.

The wave of online scams does not stop, or at least attempts at fraudulent operations against millions of online citizens. The techniques remain the same. Paying maximum attention as always is the invitation that the same companies involved repeat to their customers. The mode of execution of the attempted deception therefore remains unchanged. A completely credible text message sent at random, therefore also to non-customers of that particular credit institution, a lure thrown in a certain sense at random that in any case manages to reap huge results, given the staggering number of unwitting victims.

In the specific case in circulation these days is still a fake SMS from the Italian Post Office inviting customers to click on a link in the text of the message to resolve some anomalies on their account. At that point as described several times and as indicated by the same company, you will enter a fake web portal of the Italian Post Office where you will be asked to enter your home banking login credentials. At that precise moment the bad guys will have unlimited access to our current account or prepaid card. Therefore, maximum attention is paid to citizens, who are under siege by the dozens and dozens of fraudulent communications now received on a regular basis every month.

Online scams, do not open the fake Italian post office sms: the text of the offending message

Many times, Italian post office as well as many other credit institutions have communicated through their web portals and not only that never, on no occasion is it expected to send text messages to customers. Any communication, it has been stressed several times that it will come via notifications from the same portal or directly from the website of the company in question. In short, the most important thing is not to get caught up in the concern induced by scammers and immediately click on the link in the text of the message. The bad guys are always on the lookout for new victims who more and more often in good faith let themselves be carried away by the fear that something could happen to their savings. Concern that in many cases can prove to be fatal.

In any case the conduct to adopt in these situations is to report the dynamics directly to the Italian Post Office as soon as possible through its classic customer assistance channels. In the unfortunate case in which you realize that you have been scammed, it is advisable to inform the postal police directly and in any case also interface with your reference Italian post office for the management of your current account or your prepaid card. In some cases, safety comes first and it is right and advisable to pay attention to certain dynamics with the utmost caution and total effectiveness.

Too many bad guys that in the last period crowd the web, the response from citizens, potential victims is that of attention at every step. Therefore, inquire and avoid annoying situations in which, among other things, you risk losing all traces of your savings.