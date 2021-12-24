online the drafts of models 730, 770, CU

Tax returns 2022, the drafts of the model 730, from the Single Certification, of the VAT form he was born in model 770.

The draft declarations, and the related instructions, can be downloaded from the Revenue Agency website.

With the press release of 23 December 2021, the Financial Administration announced the availability of the models that will have to be used next year, in relation to thetax year 2021, once the final version is approved.

TO provision of taxpayers there are:

the model 730/2022;

the Single Certification 2022;

the 770/2022 model;

the model IVA / 2022.

Between tax news that enter the returns there are the tax credit on the purchase of the first home for those who have less than 36 years of age and the superbonus 110 percent for the removal of architectural barriers.

A overview on the new elements that characterize the available drafts.

Tax returns 2022: the draft of the 730 form and related instructions

There tax return 2022 it will refer to the tax year 2021, still characterized by some of the measures put in place to counter the coronavirus emergency and relaunch the economy.

To announce the publication of the draft models is the press release of 23 December 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

As for last year, by the deadline of 30 September the taxpayers concerned must send the model 730/2022, which includes various tax changes.

Among the most important:

In the 730/2022 model they will also find space increases of 1,200 euros, of the supplementary treatment in favor of employees and similar with total income up to € 28,000 and the further decreasing deduction provided for incomes of up to € 40,000.

This is the Irpef bonus, which replaced the former Renzi bonus which will be eliminated from 2022.

Among the novelties there is also the music bonus, a contribution up to 1,000 euros for registration e



the subscription of children and young people between 5 and 18 years of age to recognized music schools, conservatories and choirs, bands and music schools (in compliance with the total income requirement not exceeding 36,000 euros).

Finally, there is also space for the tax credit for the installation of filtering systems and water quality improvement intended for human consumption, or the faucets bonus.

The facility covers expenses up to the amount maximum of 1,000 euros.

2022 declarations: the draft of the 770 form, IVA, CU and related instructions

Also there Single Certification 2022, which the withholding agents must forward to the Revenue Agency and release to those who receive an income by the deadline of March 16, presents new features.

Within the draft there is space for the increase a € 609.50 of the tax reduction in favor of employees of the “Security sector”.

Then there are the new benefits provided for the TFR in the case of cooperatives made up of workers from companies in difficulty and for the services of the bilateral solidarity funds of ordinary, cooperative and Poste Italiane Spa credit.

Finally, there is also space for the indication of the advance payment of the unemployment benefit, or the NASPI.

For what concern model 770, on the other hand, new fields appear for the management of credit relating to the supplementary treatment and to indicate the “ID Arrangement”.

This is the credit relating to the cross-border mechanism, issued by a central administration of a member state of the European Union.

The special Covid-19 codes remain active in the summary statements, to be included for the payments made in 2021.

The VAT return 2022, which can be presented from February 1st to April 30th 2022, includes among the novelties:

the percentages of compensation applied by farmers under the special regime reserved for them;

under the special regime reserved for them; transactions relating to goods and services necessary for the containment and management of Coronavirus emergency;

necessary for the containment and management of the new rules for the application of VAT in e-commerce.

All the drafts of the 2022 templates and related instructions can be downloaded from the Revenue Agency website in the dedicated section.