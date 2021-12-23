Online trading in cryptocurrencies, 50 websites blacked out

Listen to the audio version of the article

Financial abusiveness in virtual currencies: this is the subject of the investigation that led the financial police, coordinated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, to discover 50 websites with millions of views around the world that illegally proposed investments in virtual currencies. Leaning on foreign companies and with servers across the border, the sites offered an investment proposal in various languages ​​after opening a current account into which a payment had to be made. Those in charge of the activity were reported and 28 of the 50 portals – reported to Consob – were blocked. The other 22 in the meantime had been closed.

Up to 100% projected earnings

The sites in question were available in various languages, including Italian, and provided information on how to access through special tutorials. The user who connected was offered a real investment proposal (so much so that the sites provided information suitable to enable savers to evaluate whether or not to join the initiative) negotiable also in foreign markets, prospecting earnings that could arrive, in two years, up to almost 100% of the invested amount. In essence, these were online trading operations (falling within those provided for by the Consolidated Finance Act) carried out via the Internet, consisting in the negotiation, execution, reception and transmission of orders, for which it would have been necessary for the intermediary to whom the investment activity was attributable to being authorized to perform these services.

Consob-Gdf joint working group

Therefore, the Fiamme Gialle, at the end of an accurate and complex reconnaissance of the sites identified and analysis of the profiles of the subjects involved, reported to the Public Prosecutor of the Piedmontese capital, for the crime of financial illegal illegal activity. Consob and the Guardia di Finanza have agreed to continue and intensify collaboration in this field. To this end it was decided to set up a dedicated joint working group.