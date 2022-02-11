Online Trading: Stock Exchanges, Oil, Gold and Bitcoin. Budget of the week

© iStockPhoto

The stock markets ended the week lower as the price of oil started to rise again. Bitcoin confirms a strong resilience

Another week is drawing to a close on the financial markets. Although the Wall Street stock exchange is still open, it is already possible to make a fairly clear assessment of what happened in the last Octave.

On the one hand we have the European stock exchanges who closed their respective sessions with more or less evident red marks. On the other hand, we have oil which, thanks to the assistance provided by the IEA, has achieved a fair degree of appreciation. In between is Bitcoin which after leaving a long negative phase behind it is continuing to show what Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, UK and EMEA, OANDA, has called “resilience”.

But let’s see in detail what is the delivery of the markets for the weekend.

Let’s start with the bags which today appeared to be very conditioned by the upcoming monetary policy decisions of the central banks. The moves of the FED hold the ground. For the past day, investors have been wondering about how many FED rate hikes will be in the course of 2022. BofA and Goldman Sachs have feared the possibility that during the current year there may be even 7 rate hikes.

In the background are the recent statements by voting member Bullard who said that it is not excluded, given the serious emergency represented by inflation, that there may be unscheduled meetings of the FOMC. It goes without saying that this is a prospect that the market does not like.

From our point of view we are increasingly convinced that the monetary policy decisions of the Fed they will be the big driver to consider when trading on the stock markets.

If the stock markets are not doing well, oil has instead started to rise again as shown by the graph relating to the trend in the price of crude oil.

Oil prices started to rise again after the IEA decided to raise its demand forecast for 2022 confirming that OPEC + failed to meet its production targets in January.

The appreciation of oil corresponds to a decline in gold. As pointed out by the Oanda analyst, it was the jump in yields that occurred yesterday in the wake of inflation data that weighed. Due to these parameters, gold closed lower, thus failing to hit the eighth out of nine days of gains. In general, the yellow metal continues to be considered a favorite even if the expectations of a rate hike have risen.

It is very likely that gold is benefiting from its hedging function against inflation. In this context, Oanda does not foresee a collapse in gold values ​​but a trend characterized by lower earnings.

Bitcoin week

What about Bitcoin? The phase of most acute fear for the most important cryptocurrency seems to be over. Bitcoin has risen above $ 40,000 and this is good news.

As highlighted by Oanda, BTC has shown to have some resilience in an environment characterized by volatile markets. Bitcoin prices, in fact, continue to stop around the resistance of 45,500 dollars.

The legacy delivered by the week ended today can be summarized as follows: compared to the previous Octaves, the link between the cryptocurrency and the stock exchanges (especially the Nasdaq index) seems to have weakened. While, in fact, the shareholding remains under pressure, Bitcoin tries to move on its own light.

