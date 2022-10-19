Online TV with live channels and thousands of free movies on demand – NeoTeo

Pluto TV is one of our top recommendations for watch tv on the internet and access free movies, but that service is not alone in the party. From Rlaxx TV and Distro TV to MiTeleOnline and every conceivable IPTV solution, cutting the cord has never been easier. Today it’s time to add Runtime, a solid platform available in Spain and Latin America that combines live channels and thousands of titles just a couple of clicks away.

Traditional television gives us fewer and fewer reasons to keep the screen on, streaming services are still in damage control, the latest series are of lousy quality (with a few exceptions), and the World Cup will devour everything in the coming weeks. What it’s left? Internet television, free movies on demand, and platforms that stream 24/7 without subscriptions or accounts. It does not matter if you are looking for a classic or if you want some company (don’t bombard you with politics/sports/news)you will most likely find it on-lineand one option that definitely deserves your attention is Runtime.

Runtime: Free live TV and movies on demand

The official page of run-time reports an availability that exceeds the 5,000 titles globally, although the exact number will always depend on our region. At the time of my local test, the number of live channels is seven (other colleagues speak of ten)and a host of movies spread across categories like Horror, Comedy, Action, Romance, Most Popular, New, Crime, History, Drama, and Documentaries.

The best part is that Runtime does not require us to create accounts or share information: If you want to see something, just one click is enough. The trained eye will detect classics at the level of Hellraiser or Breakpointand high-profile actors/actresses like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Emma Thompson, Ana de Armas, Zoe Saldaña, Eva Green, Meryl Streep, and more.

Finally, I’ve noticed that Runtime is a bit smarter when it comes to managing the quality of its stream: While other platforms don’t hesitate to pause to restore the buffer, Runtime tries to reduce the bitrate to the absolute minimum before allowing a interruption. Of course, nothing prevents you force bitratesbut auto mode works better than expected. Enter Runtime and enjoy online TV! Compatible with Smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and Roku.

Official site: Click here