Only 1.3 million Bitcoins left on cryptocurrency exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) supply is drying up, hitting lows not seen in years. In a recent tweet by CryptoRank, is highlighted as only 6.3% of the total Bitcoin supply, or 1.3 million BTC, is currently held on crypto exchanges.

The decrease in supply is certainly not new: the trend has been bearish since the last Bitcoin halving in 2020, when the reward per block was halved again. The availability of BTC on exchanges has therefore slowly decreased over the last year. Exchange wallets represented the 9.5% of the BTC offer in October 2020, just before the all-time highs of Christmas 2020, and then dropped to 7.3% in July of this year. The current 6.3% is the lowest figure recorded in 2021.

Interestingly, Coinbase’s BTC wallet domain is also decreasing. The American exchange used to hold more BTC than all other platforms combined. Over the past year, its dominance has dropped from 50.52% to 40.65%.

The news follows a series of positive factors for Bitcoin. First, BTC supply froze for the winter, posting gains of 100,000 illiquid BTC per month. Basically, more and more BTCs are locked up in cold storage than the quantity that is extracted.

Glassnode, an on-chain analytics firm, shared more bullish news on exchange behavior. The seven-day moving average for BTC exchange inflow volume has just hit a minimum of 5 months of 978.452 BTC, with a downward trend week after week, suggesting that the supply shortage on the platforms may continue.

Furthermore, it is important to point out that many retail investors and different companies hold their BTC on exchanges, indicating that liquid BTC may actually be even smaller. It is well known that many BTC hodlers leave the custody of their private keys to exchanges, instead of transferring offline assets to a personal wallet.

Related: Large Bitcoin Inflows to Exchanges: Are Whales Preparing to Sell?

Unsurprisingly, Changpeng Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Binance, encouraged the practice of using hot wallets, despite the various efforts of Bitcoiner such as Andreas Antonopolous who constantly remind: “Not your keys, not your Bitcoin“

As a result, despite 1.3 million BTC lying on exchanges, many may not be “in circulation,” contributing to the illiquid offering.

However, despite hopes for a “Santa Rally” in the wake of the bullish analysis, the bears are not out of the game yet. Using data from Glassnode, BullRun Invest show how 24.6% of the entire BTC offering was purchased above the $ 47,000 price point. This suggests that around a quarter of the BTCs bought at those price levels are currently at a loss.