Only 1.3 million Bitcoins left on cryptocurrency exchanges

On the cryptocurrency exchange they are left alone 1.3 million Bitcoins, out of the 18.9 million existing.

The cryptocurrency exchanges with the most Bitcoins

He reports it CryptoRank which also reveals that the exchange that holds by far the most is the US Coinbase, followed by Binance. In third position Bitfinex, while the others are much more aloof.

So in total only 6.2% of all existing Bitcoins in the world is in this moment on crypto exchanges.

Lost Bitcoins

However, we must keep in mind that probably two or three million BTC should be considered lost forever, because the private key of the wallet on which they are stored has been lost, so in reality this percentage is purely theoretical, because the real one is certainly lower. However, not knowing exactly how many Bitcoins are lost, it is impossible to calculate the real percentage.

However, assuming a maximum of 4 million BTC lost, this percentage would only rise to 8.7%, so the fact remains that more than 90% of the Bitcoins actually in circulation today have not been deposited on crypto exchanges to be traded there.

Bitcoin on exchanges decreasing

However, it should be added that a significant part holds them for example the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), whose shares are tradable on the market to meet the demand of those who want to take a position on the price of Bitcoin but without having to buy and hold BTC directly.

Furthermore, large BTC trading takes place on OTC platforms that are not part of this analysis. It is currently impossible to know how many BTCs are traded globally on OTC platforms.

The most interesting data therefore is not so much the absolute quantity of Bitcoins held by the exchanges, but the fact that have been decreasing for some time.

Suffice it to say that in October 2020 the percentage of total BTC present on exchanges was even 9.5%, down to 7.3% in July 2021. The current 6.2% is by far the lowest figure of the year, of a third lower than in October a year ago.

The consequences on the price

The increased scarcity of BTC on exchanges could result in a rise in prices should demand rise.

It has been since the beginning of the month that the price continues to fluctuate between $ 45,000 and $ 52,000, after a drop that lasted just under a month and started from $ 69,000.

If at this stage the offer on the exchanges has decreased, it means that someone may have recently bought Bitcoin on exchanges and then withdraw them to keep them elsewhere for the medium or long term. In such a situation a possible sudden increase in demand could have immediate repercussions on prices.