Only 1 in 3 phones are updated to Android 11 or Android 12, according to Uptodown

Share

29.5% of Uptodown users use Android 11 on their Android mobile, while only 2.6% have their terminal updated to Android 12.

Although some manufacturers such as Samsung or Xiaomi are already announcing what will be the mobiles that will receive Android 13the reality is that the implementation of Android 12 is still quite residual, since there are still a large number of terminals that continue with Android 11 or even with previous versions.

A good proof of this is that the Uptodown medium has recently published a report that reveals that only 1 in 3 mobiles are updated to Android 11 or Android 12.

These are the Android versions used by Uptodown users

Uptodown has analyzed your website traffic data between January and March 2022 and the results of this report make it quite clear that there are still many users with Android smartphones with versions lower than Android 11.

Specifically, according to this analysis, 29.5% of users who visit this website use Android 11 on their mobilesa version that was released in September 2020, while the percentage of users with Android 12, which was released 5 months ago, is only 2.6%.

On the other hand, almost 50% of the users who visit Uptodown have terminals with versions lower than Android 11, since 25.2% use Android 1011.5% use Android 9.0 Pie and 11% still use Android 8.1 Oreo.

What these data demonstrate is that fragmentation in Android is increasing, since, at present, they coexist users who have the latest version of Android with users who have a version that was released in 2017 as Android 8.1 and also that users try to stretch the useful life of smartphones as much as possible, as evidenced by the fact that more than 10% of Uptodown users have terminals that are up to five years old.

These are the manufacturers that update their phones to Android 12 the fastest: from 41 to 168 days of waiting

This is just one more proof that, despite the efforts of some brands like Samsung, many manufacturers they take a long time to update their terminals to the latest version of Android.

Related topics: Android

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!