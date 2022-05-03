only 1 in 3 tablets sold is not from Apple or Samsung

Share

Apple and Samsung dominate the global tablet market with a combined market share of 60%.

Tablets have been relegated to the background in recent times due to the appearance of terminals with increasingly larger screens and especially due to the irruption in the market of folding mobilesbut even so, the tablet market is still booming, since many users they use them regularly together with their smartphone.

In this sense, a recent report by the market research company Strategy Analytics reveals that the global tablet market is dominated by two major players, Apple and Samsung, since only 1 in 3 tablets sold in the world is not from either of these two manufacturers.

This is how the world tablet market is today

According to this Strategy Analytics report, Apple and Samsung dominate the global tablet market with a combined market share of 60%which means that 6 out of 10 tablets sold in the world are an iPad or a Galaxy Tab.

Focusing first on Apple iPad sales fell 6% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022but still continued to dominate the global tablet market with 15.8 million units sold. Thanks to these figures, Apple’s market share grew by 1.7%, thus representing 39% of the global market.

For its part, Samsung continued to lead the Android tablet market with 8.2 million units sold in the first quarter of 2022suffering a decrease in sales of only one 1.2% compared to the previous year. Despite this decrease, the Korean giant increased its market share by 1.8 percentage pointsthus increasing its representation in the global market share up to 20%.

Beyond Apple and Samsung, the third manufacturer that sells the most tablets in the world, although with figures far removed from these two, is Amazon. Thus, the shopping giant sold 3.7 million units of its tablets in the first quarter of 2022which represents a decrease in sales of 1.3% compared to the previous year.

Despite this decline, Amazon managed increase its market share by 0.8%thus placing it just behind Samsung in terms of growth, which is now represents 9% of the total market.

