only 10% of the 21 million available are missing from the draw

We have not yet reached the level of alarm, but we are close. According to the data of the Clark Moody Bitcoin Dashboard only 10% of the 21 million would be missing bitcoin available. Consequently, if 90% have already been mined, this means that soon we could see a sudden shock that will give birth to a new level of FOMO. An almost new situation that could find most people unprepared. On the contrary, some of the largest public miners are already preserving their mines, having embarked on the HOLD wagon as early as November.

A new level of FOMO could be upon us for those who follow Bitcoin

According to what is indicated in the report of the Clark Moody Bitcoin Dashboard, we may be very close to a new level of FOMO. This will happen when everyone realizes that the bitcoin are available for extraction running out. A new situation that could panic those who invest in this crypto and that could also drag other cryptocurrencies closely affected by its performance.

Obviously the issue of Bitcoin it does not determine its liquidity. In fact, the coins already mined and therefore issued can be and are bargaining chips in the network. However, it could happen that many miners decide to reduce the sale or even keep the mined coins instead of placing them on the market. This is not so strange, as some are already doing it, such as Hut 8. This Canadian miner has decided to keep all 256 BTC mined in November thus bringing his assets to 5,242 bitcoins. This means that there are inevitably no sales on the market and, like them, many others.

To this, if we add the increase in demand, it follows that in the short term the supply could suffer a strong shock and lead to a level of FOMO never seen before. It will be the awareness of people, institutions and governments about the shortage from Bitcoin to generate panic and fear in the crypto markets. Let’s just think about the recent news from some large banks, including Goldman Sachs, that they would like to use Bitcoin as collateral for loans.