Only 14% of patients requiring palliative medicine will have treatment: palliative

After recognizing that palliative medicine is still an area of ​​opportunity in our country, palliative medicine, Nexai Reyes Sampieri, said that only 14% of patients requiring palliative medicine will have a treatmentwhilemore than 80% of those who require treatment and have terminal illnesses, will not have access to this type of care derived from various factors. Among them, he deepened, the lack of resources to cover medications, the lack of specialists and the absence of specialized areas in palliative medicine in first and second level hospitals.

In the context of the webinar “Role of interventionism in palliative medicine” –-which organizes the Mexican company Ocena Medic-– and that will take place next Tuesday, October 25, Reyes Sampieri recognized that the 80% that will not have access to treatment “is alarming and excessive”, and if we add to this that there is a shortage of specialized doctors in Mexico, the situation is further complicated.

Despite the panorama, the specialized doctor highlighted that very important efforts have been made in palliative care such as those carried out in the Gea Gonzalez Hospital, the National Institute of Cardiology and the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, where she collaborates in the Department of Pain and Palliative Medicine.

On the subject of the lag of palliative care physicians, Dr. Miguel Esquer Guzmanin charge of Palliative Care and Pain Medicine at the Personalized Oncology Center, based in Sinaloa, said that he agrees with the assertion of the deficit of palliative care doctors, however, he assured that it is a “relatively recent” branch of study in the medicine.

Dr. Esquer, who will also be part of the webinar speakers, commented “The topic of palliative medicine is totally different from medicine to treat any disease, here it is about helping patients improve the quality of life, reducing the pain product of some illness, as well as to support them in treating the symptoms of serious illnesses and the effects produced by the treatments”.

Both Dr. Nexai Reyes and Dr. Miguel Escher, Speakers of the webinar aimed at the public interested in this topic -not only health professionals- agreed that the help they obtain through the use of state-of-the-art equipment is of great support to locate the point where the patient has the most pain, hence the importance of having specialized medical equipment and the best technological features; such as an ultrasound that is used to locate the site of pain and place an anesthetic there.

Another tool, commented Reyes Sampieri, is the MRI, a type of x-ray that shows internal organs, tissues, and structures in real time which then reach the image intensifier, which processes the signal, and converts it into an image that can be displayed on a monitor.

The webinar “Role of interventionism in palliative medicine” where the specialist doctors Alfredo Covarrubias Gómez, surgeon specialist in Anesthesiology, with the high specialty in Pain Medicine and Geriatric Palliative Care, will also participate; Ale Ismael González Cazares, surgeon attached to the National Cancer Institute, INCANwill take place on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m., to enter the conference of health professionals, only prior registration is requested at https://vinnomexico.mx/webinar/medicinapaliativa/

