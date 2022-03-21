Only 286 euros for the best cheap high-end Xiaomi mobile today

The POCO F3 5G is one of the best sellers since its launch.

In the race to become the best-selling mobile, Xiaomi has a great advantage over realme and Samsung today. Its Redmi and Redmi Note mobiles, and now the POCO series he’s doing fabulous numbers. And if I tell you that we have found the POCO F3 5G wandering around Amazon so only 286.99 euros how are you? A past price that you can not miss. Only the blue model reaches this price so low.

Its about cheapest high-end mobile that your eyes will see and if it is from Xiaomi, much better. The durability of smartphones is greater every day, they are no longer terminals that began to fail a year after buying them. This POCO F3 5G is a high range with all the letters, upgradable to Android 12, with great autonomy, a very good screen and power to spare. Eye, it is your decision where you buy it because today the price is somewhat equal between the 286.99 euros of amazonthe 289.99 euros from the website of Xiaomi and the 285 euros of eBay.

Buy the POCO F3 5G for 286 euros on Amazon

This POCO F3 5G has it all, that’s why it’s one of the best POCO phones on the market for 2022. It has a beautiful AMOLED screen of enormous dimensions, 6.67″ with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz of refresh rate, HDR10 +, a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. We have 2 speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos at its ends. His body, 7.8mm thick and 196 grams of weight, is built in plastic, glass and metal and is available in 4 colors: white, black, silver and blue.

The power is given by the great Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a 7nm CPU that runs at 3.2 GHz. Its GPU is the Adreno 650 that accompanies this basic version of 6GB RAM type LPDDR5. His UFS 3.1 internal memory is 128 GB, but they are not expandable. The fingerprint reader we have it on the side of the device, something lately intended for the mid-range.

His battery will give us more than one joy, because his 4,520 mAh with fast charge at 33 W It will last us more than a day of use without problems, sometimes up to two. In the back we have a 48 MP triple camera with wide angle and macro lens signed by sony. It does not have optical image stabilization, but it more than meets the needs of most high and low light situations. Its front camera is 20 MP.

In connectivity we have everything, except 3.5 mm Jack, we will have to settle for using wireless technology or USB-C to listen to music. 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Dual SIM and NFC. A great terminal, very complete and that for less than 300 euros is the most recommended purchase of the year.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!