only 299 euros for the most special and complete edition of this mobile

One of the best mid-range recommendations pulls its price.

This is one of the most recommended Android mobiles of this beginning of the year. And it is that the realme GT Master Edition, in its most complete version, drops its price and falls to the €299.99 on Amazon. This is the one that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a madness with 5G that has put realme in the spotlight of the rest of the competitors in this price range. you save 100 eurosbecause on its official website it costs 399 euros.

It’s actually been a couple of years remarkably standing out both in mid-range smartphones with the realme 9 Pro, and in the cheap high-end with the realme GT 2 Neo. And it is that this offer is nothing more than a great opportunity to get one of the 3 best Android terminals in recent months, in addition to being a version in moon white color, beautiful.

Know more: realme GT Master Edition (8/256GB)

Get the best cheap realme of the year for 299.99 euros (PVP €399 )

This realme GT Master Edition arrives with recently updated Android 12, in public beta, under the new realme UI 3.0 layer. This piece of bug has a very powerful processor premium mid-range like the Snapdragon 778With 8GB RAM LPDDR4X and Adreno 642L graphics chip. All this accompanied by a 256GB UFS 2.2 internal memory (not expandable).

How can a mid-range mobile attract our attention in 2022? Well, with a price of 8 mm thick glass body and a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD+a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1,000 nits peak brightness and a great contrast. And all this together with high-quality stereo speakers and a very contained weight. The fingerprint reader we have it under the screenLike the high-end ones.

Know more: realme GT Master Edition (8/256GB)

In the rear we have the not inconsiderable 64 MP triple main camera signed by Omnivision and Sony, which is accompanied by an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro lens. we can record 4K video and slow motion at 240 fps. On the front and integrated into a hole in the screen we see the camera 32MP selfie high capacities.

Its battery will give us more than a day of use, unless you are an inveterate gamer. We have 4,300 mAh with super fast charge at 65 W. In connectivity this realme GT Master Edition has everything to succeed: 5G, NFC, 3.5mm jack, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and Dual SIM. An Android terminal pass for only 299.99 euros. I wish I had seen this offer before buying my current mobile…

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!