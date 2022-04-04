Only 3 CCAA share medical history with private health

Despite the efforts of the private health sector to launch the unique medical history, shared with public health systems, has not yet been fully implemented in any autonomous community. Although in some territories there are efforts to achieve it, Ministries of Health consulted by Medical Writing they emphasize the difficulties posed by this process.

In the Balearic Islandsthe main difficulties that they have identified to carry out the unification of medical records have to do with technological integration, to which is added, and perhaps it is the main stumbling block, unify the concepts, circuits and functionalities. Although there are certain unifications of some aspects of the clinical history with concerted hospitalsbut not completely, due to the limitations imposed by data protection regulations.

Meanwhile in Andalusia sources from the Ministry of Health indicate that “The functional scope necessary to carry out this unification” is already being studied.. At the moment, all the attention to a patient in the concerted clinics or in the concerted centers is transferred to the clinical history of said patient.

Aragon nor does he have a unique clinical history. However, there are privately owned centers, such as the San Juan de Dios Hospital, that work with the history of public health when it comes to a service with an agreement, but maintain theirs for their patients. In the short term, there are no plans to unify them.