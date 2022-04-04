Only 3 CCAA share medical history with private health
Despite the efforts of the private health sector to launch the unique medical history, shared with public health systems, has not yet been fully implemented in any autonomous community. Although in some territories there are efforts to achieve it, Ministries of Health consulted by Medical Writing they emphasize the difficulties posed by this process.
In the Balearic Islandsthe main difficulties that they have identified to carry out the unification of medical records have to do with technological integration, to which is added, and perhaps it is the main stumbling block, unify the concepts, circuits and functionalities. Although there are certain unifications of some aspects of the clinical history with concerted hospitalsbut not completely, due to the limitations imposed by data protection regulations.
Meanwhile in Andalusia sources from the Ministry of Health indicate that “The functional scope necessary to carry out this unification” is already being studied.. At the moment, all the attention to a patient in the concerted clinics or in the concerted centers is transferred to the clinical history of said patient.
Aragon nor does he have a unique clinical history. However, there are privately owned centers, such as the San Juan de Dios Hospital, that work with the history of public health when it comes to a service with an agreement, but maintain theirs for their patients. In the short term, there are no plans to unify them.
Decree law to unify medical records
On Canary Islands, this process began in 2005 with the approval of the decree that approves the Regulation that regulates the clinical history in hospital centers and establishments and establishes the content, conservation and expurgation of its documents. A norm thatThere is an urgent need to address the standardization of the documents that constitute the clinical history for the implementation of a uniform medical history in all hospitals of the Canary Health System, whether publicly owned or privately owned, and unique per patient at least in the area of each center, as it is a key instrument of quality health care”. However, at this time the archipelago does not have a unique clinical history and short-term measures are not planned.
It is the case of the Region in Murciawhere the Ministry of Health affirms to this newspaper that the problems in carrying out the sharing of clinical histories “they are not only technological and standardization through a common interoperable semantics”. “There are also the limitations of data sharing and the requirement of express authorization by the patient,” admit sources from the department.
The Murcian Health Service (SMS) has the Electronic Medical Record for all care processes that are attended in its centers, both for its insured and for others to whom it provides assistance. And the SMS, currently, only shares its Clinical Records with the Digital Clinical Record platform of the National Health System (HCDSNS) and for Temporary Disability processes (ITs) with the INSS and with mutual insurance companies.
On Asturiasthe Ministry of Health stresses that “most of the health is public, the vast majority.” “We have little private health, unlike other autonomous communities”explain voices from the department, so this issue has not yet been raised.
In the rest of the autonomous communities, including Madrid, Catalonia or the Valencian Communitythere is also no single clinical history between public health and health, as verified Medical Writing.
A project to unify the clinical history
Achieve a unique clinical history. It is one of the objectives of Institute for the Development and Integration of Healthcare (IDIS Foundation) and for the one who has been working for two years on a project that will see the light of day next year. For this reason, they regret that the information provided by the private company was not available in the Action Plan for Primary and Community Care.
“An interoperable medical history will only exist with the harmonization of all patient data. And these data come not only from public health care centers, but also from private health care services, from public and private socio-health care centers or from the pharmacies themselves, all of which are agents to be taken into account since are part of the health infrastructure in our country“, IDIS sources have told this newspaper.
In fact, private health does not agree with the Action Plan for Primary and Community Care for 2022 and 2023 approved by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. The IDIS Foundation has expressed its discomfort with the reform proposed to improve care through a single medical record that will not be public-private. “Surprisingly, the agreement between the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities apparently does not take into account the data collected by private health services,” they pointed out.
